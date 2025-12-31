GOLD/FOREX
50 days to go: Countdown begins for Ramadan 2026

Ramadan is widely regarded as a time of reflection, worship and communal solidarity

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: The countdown has officially begun across the Arab and Islamic world to welcome the holy month of Ramadan 2026, with around 50 days remaining until its anticipated start.

According to specialised astronomical calculations, Wednesday, 18 February 2026, is expected to mark the first day of Ramadan in most Arab countries. However, official confirmation will depend on the traditional moon sighting.

Communities across the region are already preparing for the sacred month, which holds deep spiritual and social significance and returns each year with a distinctive presence in the collective conscience. Ramadan is widely regarded as a time of reflection, worship and communal solidarity, giving it a special place in public and private life alike.

Arab states follow precise systems for announcing the start of Hijri months, relying on verified moon sightings conducted by religious authorities and astronomical observatories on the evening of the 29th of Sha’ban. In some areas, Sha’ban may be completed as a full 30-day month.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
