50 days to go: Countdown begins for Ramadan 2026

Ramadan is widely regarded as a time of reflection, worship and communal solidarity
Dubai: The countdown has officially begun across the Arab and Islamic world to welcome the holy month of Ramadan 2026, with around 50 days remaining until its anticipated start.
According to specialised astronomical calculations, Wednesday, 18 February 2026, is expected to mark the first day of Ramadan in most Arab countries. However, official confirmation will depend on the traditional moon sighting.
Communities across the region are already preparing for the sacred month, which holds deep spiritual and social significance and returns each year with a distinctive presence in the collective conscience. Ramadan is widely regarded as a time of reflection, worship and communal solidarity, giving it a special place in public and private life alike.
Arab states follow precise systems for announcing the start of Hijri months, relying on verified moon sightings conducted by religious authorities and astronomical observatories on the evening of the 29th of Sha’ban. In some areas, Sha’ban may be completed as a full 30-day month.
