Countdown to Ramadan: Jumada Al Akhirah crescent spotted in the UAE

The crescent was captured via astrophotography in UAE, Malaysia, Bahrain, and Libya.
Dubai: The International Astronomical Center (IAC) announced the sighting of the crescent for the month of Jumada Al Akhirah, based on reports submitted on Friday, November 21, 2025 by members of the Islamic Crescents Observation Project (ICOP) across multiple countries.
The crescent was captured through astrophotography in Malaysia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Libya.
In Iran, it was sighted using optical aids such as binoculars and telescopes.
Meanwhile, naked-eye sightings were confirmed in Yemen, Morocco, and Ghana.
Jumada Al Akhirah is the sixth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. While it is not tied to a specific religious ritual, it helps determine the sequence of months leading up to Ramadan.
With Jumada Al Akhirah now confirmed, the lunar calendar progresses toward the final three months before Ramadan: Rajab, Sha’ban, and Ramadan.
Based on current astronomical calculations, an estimated 88 to 90 days remain until the start of Ramadan 1447 AH.
However, the official start of Ramadan will be determined closer to the date through the traditional moon-sighting process.
