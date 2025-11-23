GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

Countdown to Ramadan: Jumada Al Akhirah crescent spotted in the UAE

The crescent was captured via astrophotography in UAE, Malaysia, Bahrain, and Libya.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
UAE confirms sighting of Jumada Al Akhirah crescent as Ramadan approaches
UAE confirms sighting of Jumada Al Akhirah crescent as Ramadan approaches
@AstronomyCenter

Dubai: The International Astronomical Center (IAC) announced the sighting of the crescent for the month of Jumada Al Akhirah, based on reports submitted on Friday, November 21, 2025 by members of the Islamic Crescents Observation Project (ICOP) across multiple countries.

Sightings confirmed worldwide

The crescent was captured through astrophotography in Malaysia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Libya.

In Iran, it was sighted using optical aids such as binoculars and telescopes.

Meanwhile, naked-eye sightings were confirmed in Yemen, Morocco, and Ghana.

Jumada Al Akhirah and the lunar calendar

Jumada Al Akhirah is the sixth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. While it is not tied to a specific religious ritual, it helps determine the sequence of months leading up to Ramadan.

With Jumada Al Akhirah now confirmed, the lunar calendar progresses toward the final three months before Ramadan: Rajab, Sha’ban, and Ramadan.

Countdown to Ramadan 1447 AH

Based on current astronomical calculations, an estimated 88 to 90 days remain until the start of Ramadan 1447 AH.

However, the official start of Ramadan will be determined closer to the date through the traditional moon-sighting process.

Related Topics:
RamadanUAEUAE Public holidays

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The update follows calculations from Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society.

UAE astronomers announce expected Ramadan and Eid dates

2m read
The crescent marking the start of Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to fall on Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Eid Al Fitr 2026 predicted dates are out

1m read
Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) calendar has estimated the key dates for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr for 2026.

Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr 2026 likely dates revealed

2m read
The exact start date will be officially confirmed by the sighting of the new crescent moon

Countdown to Ramadan begins

1m read