Astronomy Society highlights expected fasting hours, temperature shifts, and rain chances
Abu Dhabi: The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026 meaning that we are exactly 139 days away from Ramadan, according to preliminary astronomical calculations, the Emirates Astronomy Society said.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the society, explained that the new crescent moon marking the start of Ramadan will be born on Tuesday, February 17, at 4:01pm UAE time.
However, it will set just one minute after sunset, making its sighting impossible that evening. As a result, the first day of Ramadan is expected to fall on Thursday, February 19, pending official confirmation by moon-sighting committees.
Al Jarwan noted that fasting hours in Abu Dhabi will begin at approximately 12 hours and 46 minutes at the start of Ramadan and gradually increase to 13 hours and 25 minutes by the end of the month, as daylight hours extend from 11 hours and 32 minutes to 12 hours and 12 minutes.
According to Al Jarwan, temperatures in Abu Dhabi are expected to range between 16°C and 28°C early in the month, influenced by lingering northern winter winds, before rising to 19°C to 32°C by the end of Ramadan, when spring weather patterns and westerly winds typically begin to develop.
He added that rainfall remains possible throughout the holy month, with precipitation levels potentially exceeding 15 millimeters, in line with seasonal climate averages for this time of year.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox