When is Ramadan 2026 in the UAE? Expected start and Eid Al Fitr dates revealed

The end of Ramadan ushers in Eid Al Fitr, a festival celebrating the completion of fasting. In the UAE, Eid Al Fitr 2026 is expected on Friday, 20 March, marking the start of the country’s first long weekend of the year. The UAE designates the first three days of Shawwal, the month following Ramadan, as public holidays. The length of the holiday could be extended depending on whether Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days.