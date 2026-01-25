GOLD/FOREX
Ask Gulf News: Are office and school hours shorter during Ramadan in the UAE?

What employees, parents and students should know about reduced Ramadan schedules

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Stock

Dubai: During Ramadan, working hours and school hours are reduced across the UAE during Ramadan, giving employees and students shorter days throughout the holy month.

Under UAE labour regulations, all employees are entitled to reduced working hours, while schools also operate on adjusted schedules to accommodate fasting and prayer times.

Reduced working hours during Ramadan in the UAE

During Ramadan, working hours are reduced by two hours per day for all employees in both the public and private sectors. This applies regardless of whether an employee is fasting.

Private sector working hours in Ramadan

Private sector employees are entitled to a two-hour reduction from their normal daily working hours.

  • Exact start and finish times vary by company

  • The reduction applies to all staff, including non-fasting employees

  • Employers may choose how the reduced hours are implemented

Many companies also introduce flexible working arrangements, including later start times or remote work options, particularly on Fridays.

Public sector working hours in Ramadan

Federal government entities follow set Ramadan timings:

  • Monday to Thursday: 9am to 2.30pm

  • Friday: 9am to 12pm

Local government departments may follow similar schedules, though slight variations can apply.

Some employers introduce flexible hours or remote working policies during Ramadan to support employee wellbeing and productivity. These arrangements are not mandatory but are commonly adopted, especially in office-based roles.

School hours during Ramadan in the UAE

Schools across the UAE also operate on shortened schedules during Ramadan.

  • Students attend a maximum of five hours per day

  • Parents are advised to confirm exact timings directly with their child’s school

Friday school timings during Ramadan

On Fridays, schools close earlier to align with prayer timings:

When does Ramadan 2026 begin?

According to Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) Hijri-to-Gregorian date conversion tool, Ramadan is expected to begin between February 17 and February 19, 2026.

Based on IACAD’s calendar, Ramadan is expected to start on February 19, subject to the official moon sighting.

Ramadan is expected to end on Thursday, March 19, 2026, although the month may last 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Ramadan

