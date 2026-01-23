GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 15°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASK GULF NEWS
ASK GULF NEWS

Ask Gulf News: Is a husband legally required to document divorce under the UAE’s Personal Status Law?

Compensation and consequences for husbands who delay or fail to file divorce paperwork

Last updated:
Mohammed Ebrahim Al Shaiba, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ask Gulf News: Is a husband legally required to document divorce under the UAE’s Personal Status Law?
Pexels

Question: I am a Muslim woman. I would like to know whether the husband is responsible, under the new Personal Status Law, for documenting the divorce and the “take back” (revocation). Are there any penalties if he fails to do so?

Answer: Yes, the husband is required to document the divorce and may be liable to pay compensation if he fails to do so. Article 58 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on the Issuance of the Personal Status Law states:

  1. The husband must document the divorce before the competent court within a maximum period of 15 days from the date of its occurrence. This does not affect the wife’s right to file a case to prove the divorce.

  2. If the husband fails to document the divorce within the specified period, without an excuse acceptable to the court, the wife is entitled to compensation equivalent to alimony from the date of the divorce until the date of its documentation.

Furthermore, the husband must also document the take back, as per Article 64 of the same law:

  1. In the case of a revocable divorce, the husband must document the take back before the competent court within a maximum period of 15 days from the date of the take back if the divorce has already been documented. He must also inform the wife of the take back immediately upon its occurrence, even if the divorce has not been documented.

  2. If the husband fails to document the take back within the specified period, and the woman is unaware of it and marries another person, the take back becomes invalid.Ask Gulf News

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Do entitlements carry over after a company merger?

Do entitlements carry over after a company merger?

2m read
Public urged to verify documents sent via email and social media and report suspected fraud.

Police flag rise in AI-driven fake documents online

2m read
A legal explanation of whether a wife can seek divorce if her husband suffers from schizophrenia or severe depression and how such cases are proven in court.

Can a wife seek divorce if her husband is mentally ill?

2m read
How your end-of-service benefit is worked out under UAE Labour Law, what counts towards it, and how much you could receive when you leave your job.

Ask Gulf News: How is gratuity calculated in UAE

3m read