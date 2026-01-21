Explained: Maternity leave and parental leave entitlements for private sector employees
Dubai: Maternity leave in the UAE is governed by the UAE Labour Law and provides working mothers with paid leave, additional support in case of medical complications, and protections after returning to work.
Here is a clear breakdown of what female employees in the UAE are entitled to, including paid leave, unpaid extensions, nursing breaks, and parental leave.
A female employee in the UAE is entitled to 60 days of maternity leave in total. This leave is divided into two parts:
45 days of fully paid leave
15 days of half-paid leave
This maternity leave can be applied for up to 30 days before the expected date of delivery, allowing employees to plan their time off in advance.
In certain medical circumstances, maternity leave can be extended beyond the initial 60 days.
If a female employee experiences an illness related to pregnancy or childbirth and is unable to return to work, she may take an additional 45 days of unpaid leave. This extension can be taken either consecutively or intermittently, depending on the employee’s medical needs.
To qualify, the illness must be supported by a medical certificate issued by a recognised medical authority.
If a newborn is ill or has a disability, the law provides further protection for working mothers.
In such cases, the female employee is entitled to:
An additional 30 days of fully paid leave
The option to extend this by another 30 days of unpaid leave
As with other extensions, the child’s illness or disability must be confirmed through an official medical certificate issued by the relevant medical authority.
Once a mother returns to work, she is entitled to one or two additional breaks each working day to nurse her child.
The total duration of these breaks must not exceed one hour per day
These breaks are available for six months from the date of delivery
Nursing breaks are fully paid and are counted as part of working hours
This provision aims to support new mothers as they transition back into the workplace.
If a female employee has been pregnant for at least six months and experiences a stillbirth, or if her newborn passes away after birth, she remains entitled to full maternity leave and full pay.
This provision ensures that employees are not financially penalised during an already difficult period.
Pregnant employees who experience health complications before giving birth may take sick leave, provided they meet the usual eligibility requirements. This applies even if the illness is pregnancy-related, offering an additional layer of protection beyond maternity leave.
In addition to maternity leave, employees in the private sector are entitled to five working days of paid parental leave.
Parental leave can be taken from the day of the child’s birth up to six months
It is available to both the mother and the father
The leave is fully paid
Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos, send us a WhatsApp message at 054 306 7666, or email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.
No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.
This is part of a new Gulf News series - Ask Gulf News, where we answer your questions about life in the UAE through short explainers that include an article and a video.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox