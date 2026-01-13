GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASK GULF NEWS
ASK GULF NEWS

Ask Gulf News: How to report lost items in Dubai and increase your chances of recovery

Report lost items in Dubai and get an official lost certificate from Dubai Police

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ask Gulf News: How to report lost items in Dubai and increase your chances of recovery
Supplied

Dubai: Losing a phone, wallet, passport or even a valuable piece of jewellery can be stressful.

In Dubai, however, there is a formal system in place that allows residents, visitors and citizens to report lost belongings and track them if they are found.

Dubai Police manages the emirate’s Lost and Found service, which enables people to report missing items and apply for an official Lost Certificate. This certificate records details of the item and the date it was lost, and can be used if the item is later recovered or if proof of loss is required.

What items can be reported as lost?

Through the Dubai Police Lost and Found service, you can report a wide range of items, including official and unofficial documents, certificates, vehicle number plates, personal belongings and valuables such as jewellery or electronic devices.

What is a Lost Certificate?

A Lost Certificate is an official document issued by Dubai Police confirming that an item has been reported missing. It includes a description of the lost item and the date of loss, and helps facilitate follow-up if the item is found or handed in.

How to report a lost item in Dubai

Before filing a report, it is recommended to retrace your steps, as this may help you recover the item yourself. If the item cannot be found, you can apply for a Lost Certificate through the Dubai Police app.

The app is available on both iOS and Android devices and allows you to complete the process digitally.

Step 1: Access the Lost Certificate service

Open the Dubai Police app and tap on Services at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down until you find the Lost Certificate option.

Step 2: Enter your personal details

If you have an Emirates ID, you will need to enter your ID number and email address. Visitors should provide their passport number, date of birth, nationality and email address.

Step 3: Provide details of the lost item

Select the type of item you have lost from the drop-down menu. You will be asked to choose a category, such as jewellery, and then a sub-category, for example a ring, necklace or bracelet. If available, you can upload an image of the lost item.

Step 4: Add the date and location of the loss

Enter the date and time the item was lost, then provide the location. You can either type in the address or pin the location on the map, along with a brief description of the place.

Step 5: Submit and pay the fee

Complete the captcha and submit your application. You will then be asked to pay the service fee using a credit or debit card. Once payment is completed, you will receive a transaction number that can be used for follow-up.

The Lost Certificate will be sent to your email address, along with the payment receipt.

How much does it cost?

The cost of applying for a Lost Certificate is as follows:

  • Service fee: Dh50

  • Knowledge and innovation fees: Dh20

If the application is submitted in person at a police station, an additional fee of Dh100 applies.

Related Topics:
Dubai Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

What many don’t realise, Bhumi Pednekar explained, is that a significant part of her weight loss came during one of the most difficult periods of her life

Bhumi Pednekar says she lost 40 kg without Ozempic

2m read
The accident occurred around 10pm near Bhandup West railway station, when the bus allegedly lost control while being reversed at the endpoint of its route and rammed into people standing nearby.

4 dead, 9 hurt as reversing BEST bus hits pedestrians

2m read
Felix De Laet, known by his stage name Lost Frequencies

Dubai NYE 2026: Lost Frequencies promises joy and unity

4m read
A minor traffic accident involves a low-impact crash resulting in minimal damage to vehicles, such as small dents, scratches, or broken lights, and typically causes little to no injuries.

How to report minor traffic accidents in the UAE

2m read