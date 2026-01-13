Report lost items in Dubai and get an official lost certificate from Dubai Police
Dubai: Losing a phone, wallet, passport or even a valuable piece of jewellery can be stressful.
In Dubai, however, there is a formal system in place that allows residents, visitors and citizens to report lost belongings and track them if they are found.
Dubai Police manages the emirate’s Lost and Found service, which enables people to report missing items and apply for an official Lost Certificate. This certificate records details of the item and the date it was lost, and can be used if the item is later recovered or if proof of loss is required.
Through the Dubai Police Lost and Found service, you can report a wide range of items, including official and unofficial documents, certificates, vehicle number plates, personal belongings and valuables such as jewellery or electronic devices.
A Lost Certificate is an official document issued by Dubai Police confirming that an item has been reported missing. It includes a description of the lost item and the date of loss, and helps facilitate follow-up if the item is found or handed in.
Before filing a report, it is recommended to retrace your steps, as this may help you recover the item yourself. If the item cannot be found, you can apply for a Lost Certificate through the Dubai Police app.
The app is available on both iOS and Android devices and allows you to complete the process digitally.
Step 1: Access the Lost Certificate service
Open the Dubai Police app and tap on Services at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down until you find the Lost Certificate option.
Step 2: Enter your personal details
If you have an Emirates ID, you will need to enter your ID number and email address. Visitors should provide their passport number, date of birth, nationality and email address.
Step 3: Provide details of the lost item
Select the type of item you have lost from the drop-down menu. You will be asked to choose a category, such as jewellery, and then a sub-category, for example a ring, necklace or bracelet. If available, you can upload an image of the lost item.
Step 4: Add the date and location of the loss
Enter the date and time the item was lost, then provide the location. You can either type in the address or pin the location on the map, along with a brief description of the place.
Step 5: Submit and pay the fee
Complete the captcha and submit your application. You will then be asked to pay the service fee using a credit or debit card. Once payment is completed, you will receive a transaction number that can be used for follow-up.
The Lost Certificate will be sent to your email address, along with the payment receipt.
The cost of applying for a Lost Certificate is as follows:
Service fee: Dh50
Knowledge and innovation fees: Dh20
If the application is submitted in person at a police station, an additional fee of Dh100 applies.
