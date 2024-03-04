How to report lost items in Dubai – Apply for a ‘Lost Certificate’

Retrace your steps: This might help you find your missing item yourself.

Report the missing item: Apply for a ‘Lost Certificate’ through the Dubai Police app, which is available for iOS and Android devices, this will streamline the process.

1. Open the Dubai Police app and click on services on the bottom of your phone screen. Then scroll down until you see the ‘Lost Certificate’ service.

2. Next, you will have to fill out a form with the details of your lost item. Enter the following information:

If you have an Emirates ID, enter the ID number and email address. If you are a visitor, provide your passport number, date of birth, nationality and email address.

3. Next, from the drop down menu select the type of item you have lost. You will have to enter which category the item falls under (for example – jewellery) and it’s sub category (ring, necklace, or bracelet). If you have an image of the lost item, you can also upload a picture.

4. Enter the ‘lost date and time’ and enter the location or pin the location on the map. Also, add a brief description of the place.

5. Select the captcha image and submit your application. Next, pay the service fee with your credit or debit card. You will then receive a transaction number, which you can use to follow-up on the case.

You will receive the certificate via email and the receipt for the application fee.

Cost:

• Dh50 – service fee.

• Dh20 – knowledge and innovation fee.

• Dh100 – additional fee for applying through Smart Police Stations (SPS).

How long does it take to receive a lost item?

Once you have applied for the certificate, the Lost and Found department at Dubai Police will follow up on your case. There is no specific timeline as to how long it takes to get your lost item back because it depends on the case. But, there have been instances where Dubai Police has returned missing items in half an hour or sometimes within minutes.