Dubai: The Dubai Police, represented by the Lost and Found Department, recently returned a watch worth Dh110,000 to a Kyrgyz tourist who had lost it a year ago during a visit to Dubai.
General Department of Criminal Investigation said the tourist had forgotten her watch in a hotel room when she left for Dubai International Airport to catch her flight. She only realised the watch was missing after a traffic accident when she returned to her country. Assuming that she had dropped it somewhere during the incident, the tourist had not filed a report to Dubai Police.
Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said that the Department had received a report from the hotel saying that a Kyrgyz tourist had left her precious watch behind.
Unreachable
“We couldn’t reach the owner straightaway since the phone number left at the hotel registration was that of a travel agency. With further investigation, we got hold of her contact information and immediately attempted contacting her through her phone number and social media account, yet to no avail,” he added.
A year passed and the Kyrgyz owner recently revisited the UAE - and was surprised by the General Department of Criminal Investigation who returned the long-lost watch.The tourist, who had given up hope of seeing her watch again, extended her gratitude to the police.