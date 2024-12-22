Sydney: Chinese world No 5 Zheng Qinwen pulled out of the season-opening United Cup on Sunday citing the need for more rest, but plans to be at the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old is coming off a breakthrough season that reaped three singles titles, with the highlight winning Olympic gold in Paris.

She also made her first Grand Slam final, at Melbourne Park, losing in straight sets to current world number one Aryna Sabalenka on the back of playing the mixed-teams United Cup.

Zheng has opted for more rest this time ahead of the season-opening major from January 12.

“After the long season that 2024 was for me, I need a few extra weeks of rest, recovery, and good training to get ready for the new season,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I had such a fantastic time at the United Cup in January of this year, and therefore will miss the event greatly.

“Still, I’m so excited to be back in Australia soon and I will see you all in Melbourne in a couple of weeks.”