The UK's Met Office said yellow warnings for wind will remain in place until 9.00pm (2100GMT) on Sunday, with gusts of up to 75mph (125kph) forecast.

P&O Ferries also said that journeys between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in southern Scotland had been cancelled until at least 8.00pm (2000GMT), while rail operator ScotRail said it had imposed speed restrictions on some Scottish services.