Gone are the days when high costs, complex processes and limited access prevented most people from enjoying the spoils of the financial markets. Today, advances in fintech has levelled the playing field opening up a world of investment opportunities for everyone.

One digital platform that is making investing in stocks accessible and affordable for ordinary people in this region is baraka .

“We’ve positioned ourselves as a low-commission platform to make investing accessible to everyone,” says Musa Kajee, Director of Growth at baraka.

High fees have always been a barrier, so we keep our rates competitive to empower more people to take charge of their financial future. - Musa Kajee, Director of Growth at baraka

With fees lower than most traditional brokerages, which often charge high rates for trades and subscriptions, baraka is on a mission to democratise investing in the region, says Kajee. “It’s all about affordability — starting small, scaling up, and making the most of every investment.”

Allowing investors to do just that is the digital platform’s Standard plan, which comes with commission-free trades on select tiers.

Best opportunities for growth

Another major factor that makes baraka an ideal platform for investors who want to grow their wealth is its focus on the US markets, a powerhouse of global significance and liquidity, explains Kajee. “It offers some of the best opportunities for growth and wealth-building, whether you’re just starting out or you’re a seasoned investor looking for your next move. Our platform gives you access to thousands of US stocks—think Apple, Tesla, Amazon—the big names that shape the global market.”

On top of that, baraka offers investors in the Middle East the opportunity to diversify their portfolio while staying true to their faith. “We know what our regional audience needs, so we offer Sharia-screened stocks and ETFs, giving you access to the US markets while staying true to local values,” he says.

Easy to use

With seamless onboarding, simplified navigation and clear guidance for investors across all features, generating a second stream of income with baraka is easy and straightforward.

"I love the way baraka has made it so simple for an ordinary person with a smartphone to start their investment journey,” says baraka user Wali Khan. “It is specifically great for me being a UAE resident as it is very quick to fund, even with my debit card, and benefit from the market swings."

Through baraka’s fractional shares option, you can start investing with small amounts and still build up a diversified portfolio. You can also tap into dividend-paying stocks to create passive income.

Tools and insights

To make the investment journey fruitful for investors, baraka provides the rights tools as well as insights. “Our platform offers in-depth market data—think earnings reports, company performance, and more—all at your fingertips,” explains Kajee. “With our expert insights subscription, you get exclusive access to top analysts from firms like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, helping you make smarter decisions.”

baraka takes its role as an educator seriously as well. It regularly provides easy-to-digest content on the latest market trends. Akhbaraka, its free daily newsletter packed with the latest financial news from the US markets offering critical information for timely actions, has more than 40,000 subscribers in English and Arabic.

Secure and reliable experience

Operating in a highly regulated environment, baraka ensures investor protection. “As a DFSA-regulated investment business, we are committed to acting in the best interests of our customers by providing a secure and reliable investment experience,” explains Kayne Osbourne, Director of Compliance and Money Laundering Reporting Officer at baraka. “For example, we segregate client funds from our own with a prominent bank licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE. Our compliance with both international and local standards allows investors to confidently build their second income, knowing their assets are safeguarded.”

No wonder clients trust the platform. "baraka is one of the best investment apps, offering latest trends and supported by a professional team," says M. El Mansoori, another baraka user.