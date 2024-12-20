Karachi: Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, has launched its new travel store in Karachi, making it the airline’s first experiential retail concept to be rolled out in West Asia.

The airline said the 183-square-meter store, located in Sky Tower, Karachi Towers, on Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue in Clifton, offers immersive experiences grounded in technology.

“The travel store will allow passengers to learn more about the latest inflight products available onboard its aircraft as well as destinations in the airline’s network,” it said in a statement.

Moreover, staff will be available on-site to help customers easily plan their trips, book tickets, and manage their travel preferences.

The store was inaugurated by Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’ Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations, West Asia and Indian Ocean, in the presence of Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.

Commenting on the opening, Essa Sulaiman Ahmad said, “Karachi was one of Emirates’ first destinations when we launched our operations back in 1985 and choosing this location for our very first Emirates Travel Store in West Asia is testament to our commitment to Pakistan, which we serve with five gateways.”

Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi, Consul General of the UAE in Karachi, and Emirates’ VP for Pakistan, Mohammed Al Nahari Alhashmi, were also present at the event.

Emirates said the store also features self-service kiosks and a selfie mirror that allows customers to take selfies against different backdrops featuring popular Emirates destinations. The store also hosts a curated selection of exclusive Emirates-branded merchandise and travel accessories.

The customer service counters and kiosks will also help customers with flight reservations and ticketing for Emirates flights and Emirates Holidays. Earlier this year, Emirates opened its first East Asian travel store in Hong Kong, and in October of this year, Emirates unveiled its new experiential travel store in London.