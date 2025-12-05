IndiGo cancels 550 flights after pilot rest rules exceed crew forecasts at Mumbai, Bengaluru hubs

IndiGo axes 550 flights over pilot rules; Minister raps airline on planning gaps
Mumbai: IndiGo cancelled over 550 domestic and international flights this week, snarling operations at key airports including Mumbai with 85 disruptions, Bengaluru at 73, Hyderabad at 68, Chennai at 31 and Delhi at 30.
Passengers at Hyderabad vented frustration with slogans as delays piled up. The airline blamed misjudged planning around new pilot rest norms effective from November 1.
Top IndiGo executives met Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and DGCA chief Faiz Kidwai, pledging to cut flights from December 8 to stem the chaos. Disruptions will linger for two to three more days.
The airline admitted its crew needs outstripped forecasts under revised Flight Duty Time Limitations focused on night flying curbs. IndiGo sought exemptions from specific FDTL rules for A320 flights until February 10, 2026, while assuring full normalization by then. DGCA directed the carrier to submit a roadmap on crew hiring, training and rostering tied to aircraft growth.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation held a review with IndiGo leadership over 170 to 200 daily cancellations since late November, far above normal. Factors included FDTL transition pains, crew scheduling snags and winter pressures. The norms rolled out in phases from July and November to bolster fatigue management and safety.
Naidu voiced sharp displeasure at IndiGo's handling, noting ample lead time for the rules. He tasked the heads of the Airport Authority of India with aiding stranded passengers and ordered the DGCA to monitor airfares. IndiGo must add airport staff for better support and avoid fare hikes.
At Pune airport, nine of ten bays sat blocked overnight by IndiGo planes lacking pilots, crippling slots for rivals. CEO Pieter Elbers told staff the network's scale amplified the mess, demanding multi-front fixes. MoCA continues close monitoring.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox