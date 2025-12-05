IndiGo flight cancellations: Over 500 flights hit Friday, other airlines warn of delays

All IndiGo flights from Delhi cancelled till midnight; Chennai departures halted till 6 pm
Flight operations at Goa International Airport and other major hubs were severely disrupted on Friday, with over 500 IndiGo flights delayed or cancelled, leaving travellers stranded and frustrated.
Passengers reported long hours at airports without clear communication, food, or water. Many were unaware of cancellations until arrival, while alternative flights were significantly more expensive. One traveller in Ahmedabad said fares on other airlines had doubled, leaving them stranded for 10–12 hours.
At Goa International Airport, passengers expressed particular frustration. One traveller said the airline offered a replacement flight for the next day, but it was unclear if it would depart. “Our flight to Raipur has been cancelled. They offered an exchange for tomorrow, but we have to stay here for a day and were told to contact customer care,” he said.
Another passenger described chaotic conditions: “We were not informed about the cancellation. We’ve been awake since 5 am, waiting in queues for hours. They’re not even providing accommodation. Tomorrow’s flight may happen, but we have a wedding to attend. It’s a total mess…we’re really disappointed with IndiGo.”
IndiGo has cancelled all departing flights from Chennai Airport until 6 pm on Friday, sources told PTI. The decision comes amid the airline’s ongoing operational disruptions, which have already caused hundreds of cancellations across major Indian cities over the past three days.
All IndiGo flights departing from Delhi Airport on Friday have been cancelled until midnight, while operations for other carriers remain on schedule, the airport advisory stated. “IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till 23:59 hours. Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience,” Delhi Airport said.
IndiGo’s ongoing flight disruptions are leaving passengers stranded across India. At Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, terminals are crowded as travellers wait for updates amid widespread delays and cancellations.
More than 500 domestic IndiGo flights have been affected by ongoing operational disruptions, causing delays and cancellations across major Indian airports.
Amid ongoing operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights have been delayed or cancelled, leaving travellers stranded. Passengers reported being stuck at airports for hours with limited communication, food, or water. The disruptions are attributed to staff shortages and new crew rules. Earlier advisories from Delhi Airport urged passengers to verify flight status directly with airlines.
Delhi Airport confirmed that 225 IndiGo flights, both arrivals and departures, were cancelled since the morning. Operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for IndiGo’s A320 fleet have been sought until February 10, 2026. DGCA confirmed that corrective measures are underway and normal operations are expected to be fully restored by that date.
Flights 6E 2343, 6E 2471, and 6E 6692 from Delhi to Pune were cancelled early Friday, marking the fourth consecutive day of widespread disruption. Pune Airport has deployed extra overnight staff to manage crowds and provide assistance. The disruption is a major setback for the airline, known for its punctuality and the “IndiGo Standard Time” practice of closing gates early.
IndiGo has requested temporary exemptions from specific FDTL rules for its A320 fleet until 10 February 2026. The airline has assured the DGCA that operational stability will be restored by that date.
A DGCA review highlighted the main causes of disruption:
Transitional challenges in implementing Phase 2 of revised FDTL norms
Crew-planning gaps
Seasonal winter constraints
The revised fatigue-management rules, implemented in July and November 2025, particularly affected night-time operations. IndiGo admitted misjudging crew requirements, causing 170–200 daily flight cancellations—far above normal levels.
DGCA inspections at major airports, including Delhi Terminal 1, revealed inadequate passenger-handling manpower. IndiGo has been instructed to increase staffing and strengthen passenger support services.
Disruptions also affected international flights, including routes to the UAE. Dubai Airports’ live tracker showed several-hour delays for most IndiGo flights. Passengers have been advised to monitor updates on IndiGo’s website and were provided with alternate arrangements.
Earlier, IndiGo apologised to customers, citing multiple operational challenges including technology glitches, winter schedule changes, adverse weather, congestion, and new crew rostering rules. Travellers expressed frustration online, reporting long waits and lack of communication.
India’s aviation regulator confirmed that IndiGo will scale back its schedule starting Monday to manage disruptions caused by new pilot duty hour rules. On Thursday alone, over 550 domestic and international flights were cancelled, with Bengaluru (73), Hyderabad (68), Delhi (30), and Mumbai (85) most affected.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring recovery. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu chaired a review meeting with DGCA, Ministry officials, and AAI representatives, directing:
Urgent normalisation of operations
Prevention of airfare hikes
Advance passenger notifications for cancellations
Provision of hotels and support for stranded travellers
CEO acknowledges operational turbulence
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers admitted the airline is facing severe operational challenges. He stressed that stabilising services and restoring punctuality are top priorities and apologised to passengers and stakeholders. IndiGo is coordinating with MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI, and airport operators to minimise disruption and return operations to normal. Passengers are advised to check IndiGo’s flight status page before travelling.
Chaos gripped Indian airports on Thursday after IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, cancelled over 1,200 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. The carrier attributed the disruption to “unforeseen operational challenges,” including technical glitches, adverse weather, and new crew rostering rules introduced last month to enhance safety by allowing pilots and staff more rest.
Regulator steps in amid mounting frustration
India’s aviation watchdog has launched an investigation and demanded that IndiGo submit plans to resolve the ongoing disruptions, which began on Monday. Passengers vented on social media, reporting delays of up to eight hours and inadequate staff support.
Impact and mitigation
As of Wednesday, 1,232 flights had been cancelled. IndiGo said it is offering alternative travel arrangements and refunds while working to restore normal services. The disruptions were compounded by a global Airbus alert last week affecting 200 of the airline’s aircraft.
A setback for a punctual carrier
The incident represents a major blow to the no-frills airline, renowned for its punctuality, as India’s aviation sector continues to expand rapidly, hitting 500,000 daily flyers last month for the first time.
