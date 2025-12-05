IndiGo flight cancellations: Over 500 flights hit Friday, other airlines warn of delays

Flight operations at Goa International Airport and other major hubs were severely disrupted on Friday, with over 500 IndiGo flights delayed or cancelled, leaving travellers stranded and frustrated.

Passengers reported long hours at airports without clear communication, food, or water. Many were unaware of cancellations until arrival, while alternative flights were significantly more expensive. One traveller in Ahmedabad said fares on other airlines had doubled, leaving them stranded for 10–12 hours.

At Goa International Airport, passengers expressed particular frustration. One traveller said the airline offered a replacement flight for the next day, but it was unclear if it would depart. “Our flight to Raipur has been cancelled. They offered an exchange for tomorrow, but we have to stay here for a day and were told to contact customer care,” he said.

Another passenger described chaotic conditions: “We were not informed about the cancellation. We’ve been awake since 5 am, waiting in queues for hours. They’re not even providing accommodation. Tomorrow’s flight may happen, but we have a wedding to attend. It’s a total mess…we’re really disappointed with IndiGo.”