IndiGo offers full refund, free hotel stays as over 500 flights cancelled

India's biggest airline apologises as Friday sees maximum cancellations
Dubai: India’s biggest airline by market share, IndiGo, is currently enduring a media maelstrom as operations suffer massive delays and cancellations across its network.
In response to delays, the airline has rolled out generous refund, cancellation, and accommodation options to passengers impacted by what is being called the worst operational challenge in its recent history.
IndiGo has announced full refunds, complimentary hotel stays, and waived cancellation fees as it struggles to bring operations back to normal.
The airline issued another public apology on Friday, admitting it is facing a "serious operational crisis." "To each one of our customers — We are truly sorry and we will take care," the statement read. "We do deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you."
The carrier acknowledged that many journeys were cancelled and passengers were left at airports "with long wait times and little information."
Over 500 flights were delayed or cancelled on Friday alone, making it the worst day of disruptions. Another 400 flights were scrubbed at major hubs across the network.
Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad were hit hardest, accounting for around 330 cancellations between them.
"Today should be the day with highest number of cancellations, as we are doing all that is necessary to reboot all our systems and schedules for progressive improvement starting tomorrow," IndiGo said.
The airline has rolled out generous compensation measures for affected travellers:
Automatic full refunds are being processed to original payment methods for all cancelled flights — no forms or requests needed.
Complete fee waivers have been announced for all cancellations and reschedule requests on bookings between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025.
"We will offer full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between 05 December 2025 to 15 December 2025," the airline confirmed.
Free hotels, food arranged
Thousands of hotel rooms have been booked across cities for stranded passengers, with surface transport also arranged.
Food and snacks are being provided to waiting customers at airports, whilst lounge access is being offered to senior citizens wherever possible.
"Thousands of hotel rooms across cities and surface transport have been arranged for the convenience of our customers," IndiGo stated.
Don't come to airport if flight cancelled
The airline is urging passengers to check their flight status online before heading to airports.
"Kindly check the flight status on our website and the notifications sent to you. Please do not come to the airport if your flight is cancelled," the statement read.
The contact centre's capacity has been "massively increased" to reduce wait times, whilst an AI assistant called 6Eskai can help with flight status, refunds, and rebookings at goIndiGo.in/6Eskai.
The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has said, "Data from airport operators, airlines and ATC is being consolidated and shared with all airlines, especially IndiGo along with necessary directives to mobilize resources and ensure timely, proactive action to ensure that normalcy of operations is restored at all airports across the country."
Short-term proactive cancellations are being made to "ease operations, decongest the airports to prepare for starting stronger tomorrow." However, cancellations are expected to continue through December 10, with full stability not anticipated until February 10, 2026.
"We want you to know that you will see incremental progress," the airline promised. "Our teams are working to reinstate regular operations in alignment with the Ministry and DGCA."
