GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

IndiGo flight cancellations: Airline seeks temporary FDTL exemption for A320 fleet

DGCA says operations expected to stabilise by February 10

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
IndiGo seeks temporary FDTL exemption for A320 fleet
IndiGo seeks temporary FDTL exemption for A320 fleet

New Delhi: IndiGo, grappling with a surge in flight cancellations, has requested temporary exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until 10 February 2026.

The airline has assured the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that operational stability will be restored by that date, the regulator said.

DGCA review meeting highlights operational gaps

During a detailed review chaired by the DGCA with IndiGo’s senior leadership on Thursday, the regulator noted that operational breakdowns were driven by transitional challenges in implementing Phase 2 of revised FDTL norms, crew-planning gaps, and seasonal winter constraints. The revised fatigue-management rules, implemented following court directions, took effect in two stages: 1 July and 1 November 2025.

IndiGo admitted it had misjudged crew requirements under the new regulations, particularly affecting night-time operations. Flight cancellations reached 170-200 per day, far above normal levels.

Airport inspections reveal passenger-handling gaps

DGCA inspections at major airports, including Delhi Terminal 1, found inadequate passenger-handling manpower. The regulator instructed IndiGo to immediately reinforce staffing to manage disruption-induced crowds.

"The team observed that IndiGo's passenger-handling manpower was inadequate to manage disruption-induced crowding. The airline has been instructed to urgently increase manpower and strengthen passenger-support services at all affected terminals," the DGCA said.

Roadmap for stabilising operations

IndiGo has been mandated to submit a detailed plan covering:

  • Projected crew recruitment aligned with aircraft induction

  • Training and roster restructuring

  • Safety-risk assessments and mitigation measures

  • Fortnightly progress reports on operational improvements, crew availability, and roster stability

"IndiGo shall submit a detailed roadmap covering projected crew recruitment vis-a-vis induction of aircraft, plan for crew training, roster restructuring, safety-risk assessments, and mitigation measures leading to full compliance with immediate effect," the DGCA stated.

Related Topics:
indiaAviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A man stands atop an under-construction building as an Indigo aircraft prepares to land at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on December 4, 2025.

UAE flights: Latest updates on IndiGo chaos

3m read
Indigo said it has initiated calibrated adjustments to its schedules.

IndiGo cancellations: Passenger rights explained

3m read
The airline said its teams are working “around the clock” to restore stability and ease passenger discomfort as quickly as possible.

All we know about the IndiGo flight cancellations

3m read
India issues flight alert as Ethiopia ash drifts east

India issues flight alert as Ethiopia ash drifts east

2m read