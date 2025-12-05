IndiGo flight cancellations: Airline seeks temporary FDTL exemption for A320 fleet

DGCA says operations expected to stabilise by February 10
New Delhi: IndiGo, grappling with a surge in flight cancellations, has requested temporary exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until 10 February 2026.
The airline has assured the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that operational stability will be restored by that date, the regulator said.
During a detailed review chaired by the DGCA with IndiGo’s senior leadership on Thursday, the regulator noted that operational breakdowns were driven by transitional challenges in implementing Phase 2 of revised FDTL norms, crew-planning gaps, and seasonal winter constraints. The revised fatigue-management rules, implemented following court directions, took effect in two stages: 1 July and 1 November 2025.
IndiGo admitted it had misjudged crew requirements under the new regulations, particularly affecting night-time operations. Flight cancellations reached 170-200 per day, far above normal levels.
DGCA inspections at major airports, including Delhi Terminal 1, found inadequate passenger-handling manpower. The regulator instructed IndiGo to immediately reinforce staffing to manage disruption-induced crowds.
"The team observed that IndiGo's passenger-handling manpower was inadequate to manage disruption-induced crowding. The airline has been instructed to urgently increase manpower and strengthen passenger-support services at all affected terminals," the DGCA said.
IndiGo has been mandated to submit a detailed plan covering:
Projected crew recruitment aligned with aircraft induction
Training and roster restructuring
Safety-risk assessments and mitigation measures
Fortnightly progress reports on operational improvements, crew availability, and roster stability
"IndiGo shall submit a detailed roadmap covering projected crew recruitment vis-a-vis induction of aircraft, plan for crew training, roster restructuring, safety-risk assessments, and mitigation measures leading to full compliance with immediate effect," the DGCA stated.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox