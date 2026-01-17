IndiGo fined Rs222 million over flight disruptions in December

IndiGo faces hefty fine for December flight issues
India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has fined IndiGo Airlines Rs222 million (about Dh8.9 million) for large-scale flight disruptions that occurred between December 3 and 5, 2025. The regulator has also ordered the airline to provide a Rs500 million bank guarantee to ensure long-term operational reforms and regulatory compliance.
During the three-day period, IndiGo cancelled more than 2,500 flights and delayed nearly 1,900 others, affecting travel plans for over 300,000 passengers across India. Airports were left overcrowded and thousands of travellers experienced extended waiting times.
Following public complaints and growing disruption, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) instructed the DGCA to conduct a formal investigation into the airline’s operations.
A four-member DGCA committee reviewed IndiGo’s flight schedules, crew management practices, and operational control systems, and interviewed senior airline officials. The inquiry concluded that the disruptions were not caused by weather alone, but by deeper systemic weaknesses within the airline.
According to the report, IndiGo had stretched its operational resources in an effort to maximise efficiency. Dense flight schedules, limited flexibility in crew rosters, and insufficient operational buffers reduced the airline’s ability to recover when disruptions began. The committee also found that updated Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules — introduced to manage crew fatigue and enhance safety — were not effectively implemented.
These factors combined to trigger cascading delays and widespread cancellations during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
Beyond the financial penalty, the DGCA has directed IndiGo to pledge a Rs500 million bank guarantee under a new reform framework called the IndiGo Systemic Reform Assurance Scheme (ISRAS). The guarantee will be released in stages and only after DGCA verification of specific reforms.
The reforms are structured around four pillars:
Leadership and governance (Rs100 million upon certification within three months)
Manpower planning, rostering and fatigue-risk management (Rs150 million tied to sustained compliance over six months)
Digital systems and operational resilience (Rs150 million upon acceptance of system upgrades within nine months)
Board-level oversight and sustained compliance (Rs100 million after continued adherence over a 9–15 month period)
Each phase will be independently verified by the DGCA, with oversight from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to ensure that reforms result in lasting improvements rather than short-term fixes.
The DGCA acknowledged that IndiGo’s operational recovery following the disruptions was swift, with flight schedules returning to near-normal levels within a short period.
In addition to providing refunds and compensation required under Indian aviation regulations, IndiGo has offered affected passengers a “Gesture of Care” travel voucher worth Rs10,000, valid for 12 months. The voucher applies to flights cancelled or delayed by more than three hours between December 3 and 5, 2025.
The regulator also took disciplinary action against IndiGo’s leadership. The airline’s Chief Executive Officer was cautioned for inadequate oversight of flight operations and crisis management. The Chief Operating Officer received a formal warning for failing to adequately assess the impact of the winter schedule and revised crew duty regulations.
In addition, the DGCA directed that the senior executive overseeing the airline’s Operations Control Centre be relieved of key responsibilities.
Separately, and on MoCA’s instructions, an internal inquiry has been launched to identify and implement systemic improvements within the DGCA itself.
The regulator reiterated that safety and regulatory compliance remain paramount, stressing that enforcement actions are aimed at strengthening operational resilience and ensuring sustained safety standards in civil aviation. The DGCA said the measures are intended to protect passengers, flight crews, and airline personnel while reducing the risk of similar large-scale disruptions in the future.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox