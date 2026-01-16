GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

IndiGo flight delayed after duty-hour limits, passengers turn unruly

Two travellers deboarded following altercation onboard Mumbai–Krabi flight

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Two passengers were deboarded from an Indigo flight after they behaved inappropriately when a flight was delayed.
Two passengers were deboarded from an Indigo flight after they behaved inappropriately when a flight was delayed.
IANS

An early-morning IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Thailand’s Krabi descended into disorder after operational constraints prevented the aircraft from departing on schedule, triggering frustration among passengers and an onboard confrontation.

Flight 6E 1085, operated by IndiGo, was due to take off at 4.05am on Thursday but remained grounded for more than three hours, NDTV reported. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed the delay extended well beyond the scheduled departure window, setting the stage for tensions to escalate inside the aircraft.

Video shows heated exchange onboard

Videos circulating on social media showed a heated exchange between passengers and cabin crew inside the aircraft. In the footage, some passengers alleged that the pilot declined to operate the flight, citing the completion of his duty hours.

One passenger was heard shouting, “What about our plans that we have had?” while another clip appeared to show a passenger kicking the aircraft’s exit door.

Airline cites multiple operational factors

In a statement, IndiGo said the delay was caused by a “combination of reasons,” including the late arrival of the incoming aircraft, air traffic congestion, and the flight crew exceeding duty time limitations.

The airline said two passengers behaved inappropriately during the waiting period and were declared unruly.

Unruly passengers deboarded

“As per protocol, they were deboarded and handed over to the security agencies, resulting in further delays,” the airline said.

IndiGo added that meals and refreshments were served multiple times to passengers in an effort to ease the wait and maintain comfort onboard.

Flight arrives hours behind schedule

The flight, which was scheduled to land in Krabi at around 10am local time, eventually arrived at approximately 1pm, according to Flightradar24.

The airline said it remained committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for customers and regretted the inconvenience caused by the disruption.

Related Topics:
indiaAviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The aircraft sustained minor damage during landing at Bhadrapur Airport.

Close shave as Buddha Air jet skids off runway in Nepal

1m read
The flight was operated by an Airbus A380-800, registered as A6-EUF, a nine-year-old aircraft in Emirates’ fleet.

Emirates A380 returns to London after take-off on NYE

2m read
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to take off at Kempegowda International Airport on a hazy day in Bengaluru on December 9, 2025.

IndiGo warns of UAE flight disruptions amid storms

2m read
Direct daily flights expected to boost tourism and trade between the UAE and Thailand.

Air Arabia launches daily Sharjah–Krabi flights

1m read