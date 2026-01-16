IndiGo flight delayed after duty-hour limits, passengers turn unruly

Two travellers deboarded following altercation onboard Mumbai–Krabi flight
An early-morning IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Thailand’s Krabi descended into disorder after operational constraints prevented the aircraft from departing on schedule, triggering frustration among passengers and an onboard confrontation.
Flight 6E 1085, operated by IndiGo, was due to take off at 4.05am on Thursday but remained grounded for more than three hours, NDTV reported. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed the delay extended well beyond the scheduled departure window, setting the stage for tensions to escalate inside the aircraft.
Videos circulating on social media showed a heated exchange between passengers and cabin crew inside the aircraft. In the footage, some passengers alleged that the pilot declined to operate the flight, citing the completion of his duty hours.
One passenger was heard shouting, “What about our plans that we have had?” while another clip appeared to show a passenger kicking the aircraft’s exit door.
In a statement, IndiGo said the delay was caused by a “combination of reasons,” including the late arrival of the incoming aircraft, air traffic congestion, and the flight crew exceeding duty time limitations.
The airline said two passengers behaved inappropriately during the waiting period and were declared unruly.
“As per protocol, they were deboarded and handed over to the security agencies, resulting in further delays,” the airline said.
IndiGo added that meals and refreshments were served multiple times to passengers in an effort to ease the wait and maintain comfort onboard.
The flight, which was scheduled to land in Krabi at around 10am local time, eventually arrived at approximately 1pm, according to Flightradar24.
The airline said it remained committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for customers and regretted the inconvenience caused by the disruption.
