Air India, IndiGo planes’ wingtips collide at Mumbai Airport

Air India’s AI 2732 was bound for Coimbatore, while IndiGo’s 6E 791 arrived from Hyderabad
Dubai: Aviation regulators have launched an investigation after two aircraft clipped wings while taxiing at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday.
The ground collision involved an Air India Airbus A320, which was preparing for departure to Coimbatore, and an IndiGo A320 that had recently arrived from Hyderabad, according to local media reports. While both aircraft sustained damage to their wingtips, airport officials confirmed that all passengers and crew on board both flights were unharmed.
The incident occurred on 3 February as the two jets were manoeuvring on a taxiway. Following the contact, both aircraft were immediately pulled from service and moved to a maintenance bay for a full technical inspection.
Air India confirmed the details of the encounter in an official statement, noting that flight AI 2732 was delayed as a result of the contact. "The aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off," the carrier said. "The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip."
IndiGo also acknowledged the mishap, stating that its flight, 6E 791, was taxiing toward the terminal after landing when the collision occurred.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the ground collision. Operations at the airport continue as normal.
