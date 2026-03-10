Extra India–UAE flights launched as services to parts of West Asia remain suspended
Air India and Air India Express will operate scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on March 10, with the airspaces over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open. The two airlines will together operate a total of 14 flights to and from Jeddah and Air India Express will operate 14 flights to and from Muscat.
On March 10, Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and two round trips from Mumbai to Jeddah, and Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, and Kozhikode.
Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli.
|Country
|Airport
|Airline
|Sector
|Flight no
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Muscat � Mumbai
|IX235 / IX236
|Delhi - Muscat � Delhi
|IX163 / IX164
|Kochi - Muscat � Kochi
|IX431 / IX432
|Kozhikode - Muscat � Kozhikode
|IX337 / IX338
|Mangaluru - Muscat � Mangaluru
|IX817 / IX818
|Trichinappalli - Muscat � Trichinappalli
|IX619 / IX620
|Thiruvananthapuram - Muscat - Thiruvananthapuram
|IX550 / IX549
|Saudia Arabia
|Jeddah (JED)
|Air India
|Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai
|AI2251 / AI2252
|Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai
|AI2245 / AI2246
|Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi
|AI2255 / AI2256
|Air India Express
|Kozhikode - Jeddah � Kozhikode
|IX397 / IX398
|Mangaluru � Jeddah - Mangaluru
|IX845/ IX 846
|Bengaluru - Jeddah � Bengaluru
|IX941 / IX942
|Hyderabad - Jeddhah � Hyderabad
|IX939 / IX940
In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 32 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights between Indian cities and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 10, subject to availability of slots and other conditions prevailing at the respective point of departure at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.
While Air India would operate 10 non-scheduled flights to and from Dubai, including three roundtrips from Mumbai and two round-trips from Delhi, Air India Express will operate one round-trip each to Dubai from Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Air India Express will operate 18 non-scheduled flights to and from other emirates of the UAE, including one round-trip each to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru and Mumbai, one round-trip each to Sharjah from Bengaluru and Mumbai, and one-round trip each to Ras Al-Khaimah from Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, and two round-trips from Mumbai.
|Country
|Airport
|Airline
|Sector
|Flight no
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India
|Delhi � Dubai � Delhi
|AI4205 / AI4206
|Delhi � Dubai � Delhi
|AI4209 / AI4210
|Mumbai - Dubai � Mumbai
|AI4207 / AI4208
|Mumbai � Dubai � Mumbai
|AI4201 / AI4202
|Mumbai � Dubai � Mumbai
|AI4217 / AI4218
|Air India Express
|Bengaluru - Dubai � Bengaluru
|IX1115 / IX1116
|Mumbai - Dubai � Mumbai
|IX1117 / IX1118
|Ras Al Khaimah (RKT)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Ras Al Khaimah � Mumbai
|IX1121 / IX1122
|Mumbai - Ras Al Khaimah � Mumbai
|IX6605 / IX6606
|Kochi - Ras Al Khaimah � Kochi
|IX1123 / IX1125
|Delhi - Ras Al Khaimah � Delhi
|IX6603 / IX6604
|Bengaluru - Ras Al Khaimah � Bengaluru
|IX6701 / IX6702
|Abu Dhabi (AUH)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Abu Dhabi � Mumbai
|IX257 / IX268
|Bengaluru - Abu Dhabi � Bengaluru
|IX865 / IX866
|Sharjah (SHJ)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Sharjah � Mumbai
|IX251 / IX252
|Bengaluru - Sharjah � Bengaluru
|IX6607 / IX6608
Air India group’s scheduled operations until March 13, 2026, to and from other points in the West Asia have been cancelled. Guests booked to travel on any of the cancelled flights may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.
Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s website at http://airindia.com.
Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express' additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India.