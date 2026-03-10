GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Air India, Air India Express adds 32 UAE flights amid regional tension

Extra India–UAE flights launched as services to parts of West Asia remain suspended

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Extra services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah launched for disrupted travellers.
Extra services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah launched for disrupted travellers.
Supplied

Air India and Air India Express will operate scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on March 10, with the airspaces over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open. The two airlines will together operate a total of 14 flights to and from Jeddah and Air India Express will operate 14 flights to and from Muscat.

On March 10, Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and two round trips from Mumbai to Jeddah, and Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, and Kozhikode.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli.

Scheduled flights on March 10, 2026

CountryAirportAirlineSectorFlight no
OmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressMumbai - Muscat � MumbaiIX235 / IX236
Delhi - Muscat � DelhiIX163 / IX164
Kochi - Muscat � KochiIX431 / IX432
Kozhikode - Muscat � KozhikodeIX337 / IX338
Mangaluru - Muscat � MangaluruIX817 / IX818
Trichinappalli - Muscat � TrichinappalliIX619 / IX620
Thiruvananthapuram - Muscat - ThiruvananthapuramIX550 / IX549
Saudia ArabiaJeddah (JED)Air IndiaMumbai-Jeddah-MumbaiAI2251 / AI2252
Mumbai-Jeddah-MumbaiAI2245 / AI2246
Delhi-Jeddah-DelhiAI2255 / AI2256
Air India ExpressKozhikode - Jeddah � KozhikodeIX397 / IX398
Mangaluru � Jeddah - Mangaluru IX845/ IX 846
Bengaluru - Jeddah � BengaluruIX941 / IX942
Hyderabad - Jeddhah � HyderabadIX939 / IX940

Additional, non-scheduled flights

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 32 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights between Indian cities and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 10, subject to availability of slots and other conditions prevailing at the respective point of departure at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.

While Air India would operate 10 non-scheduled flights to and from Dubai, including three roundtrips from Mumbai and two round-trips from Delhi, Air India Express will operate one round-trip each to Dubai from Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Air India Express will operate 18 non-scheduled flights to and from other emirates of the UAE, including one round-trip each to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru and Mumbai, one round-trip each to Sharjah from Bengaluru and Mumbai, and one-round trip each to Ras Al-Khaimah from Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, and two round-trips from Mumbai.

CountryAirportAirlineSectorFlight no
UAEDubai (DXB)Air IndiaDelhi � Dubai � DelhiAI4205 / AI4206
Delhi � Dubai � DelhiAI4209 / AI4210
Mumbai - Dubai � MumbaiAI4207 / AI4208
Mumbai � Dubai � MumbaiAI4201 / AI4202
Mumbai � Dubai � MumbaiAI4217 / AI4218
Air India ExpressBengaluru - Dubai � BengaluruIX1115 / IX1116
Mumbai - Dubai � MumbaiIX1117 / IX1118
Ras Al Khaimah (RKT)Air India ExpressMumbai - Ras Al Khaimah � MumbaiIX1121 / IX1122
Mumbai - Ras Al Khaimah � MumbaiIX6605 / IX6606
Kochi - Ras Al Khaimah � KochiIX1123 / IX1125
Delhi - Ras Al Khaimah � DelhiIX6603 / IX6604
Bengaluru - Ras Al Khaimah � BengaluruIX6701 / IX6702
Abu Dhabi (AUH)Air India ExpressMumbai - Abu Dhabi � MumbaiIX257 / IX268
Bengaluru - Abu Dhabi � BengaluruIX865 / IX866
Sharjah (SHJ)Air India ExpressMumbai - Sharjah � MumbaiIX251 / IX252
Bengaluru - Sharjah � BengaluruIX6607 / IX6608

Cancellation of scheduled operations to other points in West Asia

Air India group’s scheduled operations until March 13, 2026, to and from other points in the West Asia have been cancelled. Guests booked to travel on any of the cancelled flights may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.

Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s website at http://airindia.com.

Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express' additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

To support travellers stranded in the UAE, the airlines will operate 32 non-scheduled flights on March 9.

Air India, Air India Express schedule for March 9

2m read
Additional flights cover Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah, prioritising passengers with active bookings.

Air India adds extra UAE flights amid cancellations

2m read
Air India Express

Air India Express resumes some flights from Muscat

1m read
The incident took place on Tuesday. File image of an Air India Express aircraft used for illustrative purposes only.

Muscat–Delhi Air India Express flight delayed

2m read