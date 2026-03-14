GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Air India, Air India Express adds 62 extra flights to UAE, Saudi Arabia

Airlines increase West Asia services as air travel gradually resumes

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Air India, Air India Express adds 62 extra flights to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Supplied

Air India and Air India Express will together operate a total of 80 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 14, 2026.

The two carriers will continue their scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat on March 14, operating a total of 10 flights to and from Jeddah and 8 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, operated by Air India Express.

Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and two round-trips from Mumbai to Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah and back.

Air India Express will also operate its scheduled Muscat services, with one round-trip each from Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mumbai.

Additional non-scheduled flights

In addition to scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate 62 non-scheduled flights to and from UAE and Saudi Arabia, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.

Summary of scheduled, non-scheduled and temporarily suspended for March 14

CountryAirportScheduled operationAd Hoc OperationsOperating Sectors
UAEDubaiNoYesAir India - Delhi x 3, Mumbai x 2
Air India Express - Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi x 2, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai x 2
Abu DhabiNoYesAir India Express - Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai
Ras Al KhaimahNoYesAir India Express - Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode
SharjahNoYesAir India Express - Bengaluru, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
Al Ain NoNo--
OmanMuscatYesNoAir India Express - Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai
SalalahNoNo--
Saudi ArabiaJeddahYesNoAir India - Delhi x 1, Mumbai x 2
Air India Express - Kozhikode, Mangaluru
RiyadhNoYesAir India Express � Kozhikode x 1
Air India � Delhi x 1
DammamNoNo--
BahrainBahrainNoNo--
QatarDohaNoNo--
Kuwait KuwaitNoNo--
IsraelTel AvivNoNo--

Other operations

All Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate as scheduled.

Guests booked on routes where Air India Group’s scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.

Air India guests can raise rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s website at airindia.com or contact the 24x7 customer support hotline at +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999.

Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE may rebook their flights without additional charges on the airline’s additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to destinations in India.

Air India and Air India Express are proactively contacting affected guests via the mobile numbers registered with their bookings to provide rebooking options. Guests are requested to ensure their contact details are up to date to receive these notifications.

Air India Express guests with active bookings can also rebook through the airline’s AI-powered digital assistant, Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.

Air India Group continues to explore opportunities to operate additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Check Air India and Air India Express UAE flights today; scheduled and non-scheduled ops.

78 Air India flights to UAE and West Asia on March 13

2m read
UAE–India travel resumes with Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo limited flights

Flying from UAE? Air India and IndiGo updates for today

3m read
Air India Express

Air India Express resumes some flights from Muscat

1m read
The incident took place on Tuesday. File image of an Air India Express aircraft used for illustrative purposes only.

Muscat–Delhi Air India Express flight delayed

2m read