Air India, Air India Express adds 62 extra flights to UAE, Saudi Arabia

Airlines increase West Asia services as air travel gradually resumes
Air India and Air India Express will together operate a total of 80 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 14, 2026.
The two carriers will continue their scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat on March 14, operating a total of 10 flights to and from Jeddah and 8 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, operated by Air India Express.
Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and two round-trips from Mumbai to Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah and back.
Air India Express will also operate its scheduled Muscat services, with one round-trip each from Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mumbai.
In addition to scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate 62 non-scheduled flights to and from UAE and Saudi Arabia, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.
|Country
|Airport
|Scheduled operation
|Ad Hoc Operations
|Operating Sectors
|UAE
|Dubai
|No
|Yes
|Air India - Delhi x 3, Mumbai x 2
|Air India Express - Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi x 2, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai x 2
|Abu Dhabi
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express - Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai
|Ras Al Khaimah
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express - Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode
|Sharjah
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express - Bengaluru, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
|Al Ain
|No
|No
|--
|Oman
|Muscat
|Yes
|No
|Air India Express - Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai
|Salalah
|No
|No
|--
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|Yes
|No
|Air India - Delhi x 1, Mumbai x 2
|Air India Express - Kozhikode, Mangaluru
|Riyadh
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express � Kozhikode x 1
|Air India � Delhi x 1
|Dammam
|No
|No
|--
|Bahrain
|Bahrain
|No
|No
|--
|Qatar
|Doha
|No
|No
|--
|Kuwait
|Kuwait
|No
|No
|--
|Israel
|Tel Aviv
|No
|No
|--
All Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate as scheduled.
Guests booked on routes where Air India Group’s scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.
Air India guests can raise rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s website at airindia.com or contact the 24x7 customer support hotline at +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999.
Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE may rebook their flights without additional charges on the airline’s additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to destinations in India.
Air India and Air India Express are proactively contacting affected guests via the mobile numbers registered with their bookings to provide rebooking options. Guests are requested to ensure their contact details are up to date to receive these notifications.
Air India Express guests with active bookings can also rebook through the airline’s AI-powered digital assistant, Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.
Air India Group continues to explore opportunities to operate additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia.