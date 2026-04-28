Accommodation spans every budget. The average hotel cost in Muscat runs around Dh365 per night, though properties near popular areas like the City Centre Mall can be found for around Dh255 per night. Luxury options — the St. Regis Al Mouj, Mandarin Oriental, or the iconic Chedi — can push above Dh1,100 per night, but the value on offer across the mid-range tier is exceptional. The Radisson Collection Muscat, Hormuz Grand, consistently rated among the city's top properties, averages around Dh415 per night.