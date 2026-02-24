As for hotel bookings, affordable options are still available. We have compiled a list of six popular destinations for UAE residents, along with indicative return economy fares (from March 19 to 22; prices vary by booking window and airline).

Flight tickets – the biggest expenditure – should’ve been booked six to eight weeks ago. Direct flights to most holiday spots have breached the Dh1,500 price range. But you can still find cheaper options if you are willing to take a connecting flight.

Salalah is a 1.5-hour hop from the UAE, known for beaches, mountains and seasonal greenery during Khareef. Affordable hotels and road-trip access make it a popular short Eid escape. For UAE residents, driving is also possible, cutting airfare costs altogether. A road trip offers the flexibility to explore mountains, wadis, and coastal villages. Compared to long-haul destinations, Salalah offers relatively affordable hotels, car rentals and dining. Many travellers opt for 3- or 4-star stays, making it ideal for a short Eid break under a tighter budget.

Hotels: Doha is home to some really opulent hotels and luxury stays. If you’re willing to burn a hole in your pocket, there are options for anything between Dh1,730 to Dh4,234 for three nights (Radisson Blu, Doha).

