Flights, hotels and smart tips for affordable Eid getaways from the UAE
Dubai: We know what you must be thinking. A holiday for under Dh2,000? A few weeks away from the Eid holidays, no way, José.
Fortunately, travel agents have confirmed that UAE travellers have a few short- and mid-haul options that offer cooler weather, beaches, mountains and cultural experiences — without long-haul price tags.
Flight tickets – the biggest expenditure – should’ve been booked six to eight weeks ago. Direct flights to most holiday spots have breached the Dh1,500 price range. But you can still find cheaper options if you are willing to take a connecting flight.
As for hotel bookings, affordable options are still available. We have compiled a list of six popular destinations for UAE residents, along with indicative return economy fares (from March 19 to 22; prices vary by booking window and airline).
Salalah is a 1.5-hour hop from the UAE, known for beaches, mountains and seasonal greenery during Khareef. Affordable hotels and road-trip access make it a popular short Eid escape.
For UAE residents, driving is also possible, cutting airfare costs altogether. A road trip offers the flexibility to explore mountains, wadis, and coastal villages.
Compared to long-haul destinations, Salalah offers relatively affordable hotels, car rentals and dining. Many travellers opt for 3- or 4-star stays, making it ideal for a short Eid break under a tighter budget.
Airfares: Dh434 to Muscat on Air Arabia; direct tickets to Salalah cost Dh965 (Oman Air)
Hotels: A 4-star hotel accommodation for three nights will set you back Dh843.
Doha is just over 1 hour by plane from the UAE, offering beaches, cultural attractions, and modern city experiences in one compact destination. It’s ideal for a short Eid city break without long travel times.
Visitors can explore Souq Waqif, waterfront promenades and museum districts, all within easy reach. The city’s efficient transport and wide range of hotels make planning simple.
Compared to long-haul trips, Doha offers competitive short-stay hotel deals and dining options across budgets, from casual eateries to luxury restaurants.
Airfares: Dh920 Air Arabia and Qatar Airways
Hotels: Doha is home to some really opulent hotels and luxury stays. If you’re willing to burn a hole in your pocket, there are options for anything between Dh1,730 to Dh4,234 for three nights (Radisson Blu, Doha).
Istanbul is around a 4.5-hour flight from the UAE, offering a mix of culture, shopping and cuisine across two continents. It’s a popular Eid break for travellers seeking history and vibrant city life.
Visitors can explore the Grand Bazaar, take Bosphorus cruises, and visit iconic mosques, with neighbourhood cafés and markets helping keep daily costs manageable.
Compared to many European cities, Istanbul can offer better value on food, transport and mid-range hotels — especially if booked early.
Airfares: From around Dh1,691 Pegasus
Hotels: Fortunately, there are several budget and beautiful options in this ancient city available from Dh575 to Dh546 (Hilton Garden Inn)
Jaipur is around a 3–3.5 hour flight from the UAE and offers palaces, forts and colourful bazaars at relatively affordable prices. Known as the Pink City, it’s ideal for a culture-filled short Eid escape.
Visitors can explore Amber Fort, City Palace and local markets, with food and transport costs generally lower than many international destinations.
Compared to long-haul trips, Jaipur delivers strong value on boutique heritage stays and guided tours.
Airfares: From around Dh900–Dh1,800 return during Eid
Hotels: 4-star stays from approximately Dh400–Dh900 per night depending on property type
Ahh Bangkok. The magical city of Bangkok is a 6–7 hour flight from the UAE and remains a favourite for affordable shopping, street food and vibrant city life. It’s well-suited for a longer Eid break.
Visitors can explore temples, river cruises and night markets, with food and transport costs typically offering strong value for money.
Compared to many global cities, Bangkok delivers competitive hotel rates and package deals if booked early.
Airfares: From around Dh1,500–Dh3,000 return during Eid. The only affordable flights are
Hotels: 4-star stays from approximately Dh600–Dh1,200 per night, depending on location.
Prague is around a 6–7 hour flight from the UAE and offers fairytale architecture, cobbled streets and historic landmarks — ideal for a European-style Eid escape.
Travellers can explore Prague Castle, Charles Bridge and Old Town Square, with public transport making it easy to get around.
While pricier than regional destinations, Prague can still offer value compared to Western Europe if flights are secured early.
Airfares: From around Dh1,685 (Lufthansa, one-stop) –Dh3,500 (direct flight) return during Eid
Hotels: 4-star stays from approximately Dh1,000–Dh1,800 per night depending on area