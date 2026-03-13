8 Eid staycations to book in the UAE for the long weekend holidays

If flexibility is what you need this Eid, The H Dubai's 24-hour staycation is worth considering. Check in at any time and check out exactly 24 hours later, with views of the Burj Khalifa and a package that includes complimentary breakfast, up to 20 per cent off your stay, Dh50 dining credit, a 2-for-1 express massage at Santai Spa, and free stays for children under 12. The flexible cancellation policy makes it an easy and low-commitment way to treat yourself over the long weekend.