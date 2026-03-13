8 Eid staycations to book in the UAE for the long weekend holidays

Beach resorts, mountain retreats and city breaks perfect for Eid
Dubai: Eid al-Fitr is just around the corner and the UAE has confirmed the official holiday dates.
Public sector employees will be off from March 19 to 22, with working hours resuming on March 23. Private sector employees will have a holiday from March 19 to 21, with the possibility of March 22 being added if Ramadan runs its full 30 days.
That means you have a long weekend on your hands, and there is no better way to spend it than with a proper staycation.
Whether you are looking for a beachside escape, a mountain retreat, or a city break with a view of the Burj Khalifa, there is something on this list for every kind of celebration.
Here are the best staycation options to consider.
With 607 rooms and suites overlooking the Gulf, Centara Mirage is one of the most family-friendly options in the city. The resort's waterpark alone is worth the stay, featuring lagoon pools, a lazy river, cliff jumping points, and waterslides.
Kids can explore three dedicated clubs, while teens have access to the Virtual Sports Zone and E-Zone. When the day winds down, choose between authentic Thai dishes at Suan Bua or Argentinian grills at UNO MAS.
A 60-minute full body massage at SPA Cenvaree is also available for Dh249 per person if you need an extra moment of calm.
When: Stays between March 19-27
What: Waterpark access, kids' club, beachfront activities, dining
Price: Best available rate upon booking
Location: Dubai Islands
Swap the city skyline for the Hajar Mountains this Eid at JA Hatta Fort Hotel. Over the first two days of Eid, families can enjoy a full afternoon of activities including pony rides, kite flying, pool games, and a movie night under the stars.
For lunch, head to Gazebo for a flame-grilled BBQ brunch with live oud music from Dh159 per adult. In the evening, Jeema restaurant serves a lavish Emirati buffet featuring slow-cooked ouzi and fragrant machboos from Dh165 per adult.
When: First and second days of Eid, 12.30pm to 10pm
What: BBQ brunch, Emirati buffet, family activities, movie night
Price: BBQ brunch from Dh159 per adult, Dh80 per child | Emirati buffet from Dh165 per adult, Dh80 per child | Visitor entry Dh150 per adult (fully redeemable on F&B)
Location: Hatta, Dubai
Four Seasons is offering UAE residents an exclusive Resident's Key staycation this Eid at both its Jumeirah Beach resort and its DIFC hotel. The offer is not advertised publicly and must be requested directly through the Four Seasons app or preferred chat platform with a valid Emirates ID.
Perks include resident-only rates, complimentary breakfast, early check-in, late check-out, poolside privileges, spa discounts, and welcome surprises for early arrivals.
When: Available through summer 2026
What: Resident-only rates, breakfast, beach cabana access, spa discounts, family perks
Price: Available on request
Location: Jumeirah Beach and DIFC, Dubai
Set against polo fields and Andalusian architecture, Al Habtoor Polo Resort is an elegant choice for couples or families looking for something a little different this Eid.
The staycation package includes a complimentary upgrade from a Deluxe Room to a Junior or Executive Suite, daily breakfast at Andalucia Restaurant, Dh200 credit at Oasis Pool Bar and Lounge, early check-in at 11am, and late check-out at 4pm. Guests can fill their days with padel, bike rides around the grounds, and afternoon tea.
When: Stays between 19th and 22nd March
What: Suite upgrade, breakfast, Dh200 F&B credit, early check-in, late check-out
Price: From Dh1,060 per room per night for two guests
Location: Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubai
Perched along the JBR promenade with uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf, JA Ocean View Hotel is ideal for those who want to be close to the beach buzz without giving up comfort.
The Eid Escape package includes a daily breakfast buffet, a complimentary one-hour padel session, a free room upgrade, late check-out at 2pm, and 20 per cent off at all restaurants and bars. In the evenings, try the Italian menu at Il Motto Pizzeria or Greek-inspired plates at OIA.
When: Available until 28th March
What: Breakfast buffet, room upgrade, padel session, late check-out, 20 per cent dining discount
Price: Best available rate upon booking
Location: JBR, Dubai
If you cannot decide between one Jumeirah property, you do not have to. The group's new staycation offer runs across 12 of its Dubai and Abu Dhabi hotels, giving UAE residents the flexibility to choose their favourite.
The package requires a minimum three-night stay and comes with reduced rates, early check-in from 12pm, late check-out until 3pm, and a choice of breakfast-only or half-board dining.
Families get kids eating free on the half-board option, while couples can take advantage of two-for-one spa treatments of 60 minutes or more. Jumeirah One members get an extra 5 per cent off plus a guaranteed room upgrade. Book in March and you can lock in the same rate for a return stay in April.
When: In the lead-up to Eid al-Fitr and beyond, minimum three-night stay
What: Reduced rates, early check-in, late check-out, breakfast or half-board, kids eat free, 2-for-1 spa, watersports at select properties
Price: Reduced staycation rates (subject to 10 per cent service charge, 7 per cent municipality fee, Dh20 tourism dirham per bedroom per night, and 5 per cent VAT)
Location: Across 12 Jumeirah properties in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Zabeel House The Greens, Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, and Jumeirah Saadiyat Island.
Two of Dubai's most iconic resorts are rolling out an exclusive residents' offer running all the way through to 31st May. Both properties are offering 25 per cent off rooms and suites, plus a stay-three-nights-pay-two deal.
Families in Deluxe Rooms at Atlantis, The Palm get complimentary daily sessions at the Atlantis Explorers Club, while thrill-seekers have access to Aquaventure World and the Lost World Aquarium. Over at Atlantis The Royal, ranked sixth among the world's best hotels, guests can choose from spectacular suites and dine at iconic restaurants including CARBONE and estiatorio Milos.
Both properties also offer 25 per cent off treatments at AWAKEN Spa, where highlights include a 24kt gold stone massage, chakra rebalancing, and a Thai massage using banana leaves and coconut oil.
When: March 13 to May 31 2026
What: 25 per cent off stays, stay-three-pay-two offer, 25 per cent off AWAKEN Spa, complimentary kids' club for Deluxe Room guests at Atlantis The Palm
Price: 25 per cent off best available rate
Location: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Bookings: Via Atlantis websites or Atlantis Reservation Office (valid Emirates ID required at check-in)
If flexibility is what you need this Eid, The H Dubai's 24-hour staycation is worth considering. Check in at any time and check out exactly 24 hours later, with views of the Burj Khalifa and a package that includes complimentary breakfast, up to 20 per cent off your stay, Dh50 dining credit, a 2-for-1 express massage at Santai Spa, and free stays for children under 12. The flexible cancellation policy makes it an easy and low-commitment way to treat yourself over the long weekend.
When: Available for stays until 30th April 2026
What: 24-hour flexible check-in, breakfast, Dh50 dining credit, 2-for-1 spa massage, children under 12 stay free
Price: Best available rate upon booking, up to 20 per cent savings
Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.