GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

7 free things to do in Dubai this weekend for UAE residents

From skyline pools to flower gardens, here are the best free events

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden with over 150 million flowers, opens its gate for visitors on November 1 for the new season.
Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden with over 150 million flowers, opens its gate for visitors on November 1 for the new season.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News/archive

Dubai: Spring break is here and Dubai is pulling out all the stops. Whether you are looking for waterslides, flowers, yoga, or something completely out of the ordinary, here are some of the best free experiences on offer across the city right now.

1. Aura Skypool 

For the first time ever, Aura Skypool is giving away 500 complimentary tickets to experience the world's highest 360-degree infinity pool, perched on the 50th floor of The Palm Tower. It is a genuinely special way to take in views of the Palm and the Dubai skyline without spending a dirham. Location: The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah

Price: Free (500 complimentary tickets available)

Timings: Until March 31

2. Dubai Miracle Garden 

All UAE residents with a valid Emirates ID get free entry to Dubai Miracle Garden until 31st March. With more than 150 million flowers spread across 72,000 square metres, it is one of the most spectacular things you can do outdoors in the city right now.

Location: Al Barsha 3

Price: Free for UAE residents with Emirates ID

Timings: Daily 9am to 9pm, until March 31

3. House of Hype 

The first 50 people each day who arrive wearing the colours of the UAE flag get in completely free. Once inside, you can explore over 25 immersive zones, take as many selfies as you like, and join the parade. The full outfit must visibly include all four UAE flag colours to qualify.

Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Price: Free for first 50 daily visitors in UAE flag colours (conditions apply)

Timings: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday 10am to midnight, until March 22

4. Aquaventure World and The Lost World Aquarium 

A limited number of complimentary daily tickets are available for both Aquaventure World and The Lost World Aquarium at Atlantis The Palm, perfectly timed for spring break. Bookings must be made online in advance as tickets cannot be collected at the gate, with a maximum of four free tickets per transaction.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Price: Free (max 4 tickets per booking, online reservation required)

Timings: Daily 10am to 6pm, until March 22

5. Blended Wellness Yoga Classes 

Two free community yoga classes are running this weekend only. Saturday's session is at Ula Palm Jumeirah and Sunday's is at the Garden Project in Emirates Hills, both from 8am to 9am with a complimentary tea or coffee included.

Location: Ula Palm Jumeirah (Saturday 14) | The Garden Project, Emirates Hills (Sunday 15)

Price: Free

Timings: 8am to 9am, March 14 and 15

6. Gigafit Dubai 

In a lovely gesture of community spirit, Gigafit Dubai is throwing open its doors for a free Open House Weekend. Anyone can drop in to enjoy workouts, group classes, and coaching sessions across both days. Prior booking is required, so make sure to reserve your spot in advance.

Location: Gigafit Dubai, Al Qouz

Price: Free

Timings: March 14 and 15

7. One&Only Royal Mirage 

Families spending the day at this Dubai Marina resort can bring the kids for free. Children under 12 get complimentary access to the beach, pool, and kids club. Adults pay Dh200 per person, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Location: One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina

Price: Free (children under 12) | Dh200 per adult, fully redeemable

Timings: Daily 9am to 6pm, until further notice

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai Miracle GardenDubailifestyle

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Miracle Garden is the world's largest natural flower garden, and has over 100 million flowers of different varieties.

Dubai Miracle Garden offers free entry to UAE residents

1m read
Shreya Ghoshal with UAE Philharmonic Orchestra

Shreya Ghoshal with UAE Philharmonic Orchestra

2m read
Authorities warned retailers against data manipulation, misleading price reporting or collusion to raise prices.

UAE tightens control on essential food prices

2m read
Limited-time offer runs until May 31 for families and school trips.

Dubai Miracle Garden launches free kids' promotion

2m read