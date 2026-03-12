From skyline pools to flower gardens, here are the best free events
Dubai: Spring break is here and Dubai is pulling out all the stops. Whether you are looking for waterslides, flowers, yoga, or something completely out of the ordinary, here are some of the best free experiences on offer across the city right now.
For the first time ever, Aura Skypool is giving away 500 complimentary tickets to experience the world's highest 360-degree infinity pool, perched on the 50th floor of The Palm Tower. It is a genuinely special way to take in views of the Palm and the Dubai skyline without spending a dirham. Location: The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah
Price: Free (500 complimentary tickets available)
Timings: Until March 31
All UAE residents with a valid Emirates ID get free entry to Dubai Miracle Garden until 31st March. With more than 150 million flowers spread across 72,000 square metres, it is one of the most spectacular things you can do outdoors in the city right now.
Location: Al Barsha 3
Price: Free for UAE residents with Emirates ID
Timings: Daily 9am to 9pm, until March 31
The first 50 people each day who arrive wearing the colours of the UAE flag get in completely free. Once inside, you can explore over 25 immersive zones, take as many selfies as you like, and join the parade. The full outfit must visibly include all four UAE flag colours to qualify.
Location: Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai
Price: Free for first 50 daily visitors in UAE flag colours (conditions apply)
Timings: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday 10am to midnight, until March 22
A limited number of complimentary daily tickets are available for both Aquaventure World and The Lost World Aquarium at Atlantis The Palm, perfectly timed for spring break. Bookings must be made online in advance as tickets cannot be collected at the gate, with a maximum of four free tickets per transaction.
Location: Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Price: Free (max 4 tickets per booking, online reservation required)
Timings: Daily 10am to 6pm, until March 22
Two free community yoga classes are running this weekend only. Saturday's session is at Ula Palm Jumeirah and Sunday's is at the Garden Project in Emirates Hills, both from 8am to 9am with a complimentary tea or coffee included.
Location: Ula Palm Jumeirah (Saturday 14) | The Garden Project, Emirates Hills (Sunday 15)
Price: Free
Timings: 8am to 9am, March 14 and 15
In a lovely gesture of community spirit, Gigafit Dubai is throwing open its doors for a free Open House Weekend. Anyone can drop in to enjoy workouts, group classes, and coaching sessions across both days. Prior booking is required, so make sure to reserve your spot in advance.
Location: Gigafit Dubai, Al Qouz
Price: Free
Timings: March 14 and 15
Families spending the day at this Dubai Marina resort can bring the kids for free. Children under 12 get complimentary access to the beach, pool, and kids club. Adults pay Dh200 per person, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks.
Location: One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina
Price: Free (children under 12) | Dh200 per adult, fully redeemable
Timings: Daily 9am to 6pm, until further notice