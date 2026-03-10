UAE Philharmonic Orchestra joins Shreya Ghoshal for special tribute concert in Mumbai

The orchestra traveled from Dubai to Mumbai with a 30-member ensemble
The Dubai-based UAE Philharmonic Orchestra performed a concert in Mumbai with Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal on March 7 at Jio World Garden. The performance, attended by around 15,000 people, featured Letters to Lata Didi, a heartfelt musical tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, celebrating her enduring legacy in Indian music.
The orchestra traveled from Dubai to Mumbai with a 30-member ensemble, led by chief conductor Nicolas Mann and executive director Xenia Baknina, highlighting the strong cultural ties between the UAE and India. The team encountered travel and visa difficulties before the concert but they remained dedicated to their performance obligations.
According to the orchestra’s management, several travel alternatives were considered during the journey, including the possibility of traveling by road from Dubai to Oman to catch a flight to Mumbai. However, shortly before departure, confirmation arrived that their flight from Dubai International Airport could proceed, allowing the musicians to continue their journey as planned.
The Mumbai event marked the second collaboration between Shreya Ghoshal and the UAE Philharmonic Orchestra. Their first joint concert took place in Kolkata in 2025, where the performance received strong appreciation from both audiences and critics.
Xenia Baknina the Executive Director announced that the orchestra will stay dedicated to its performance commitment because music unites people through difficult times. She added that representing Dubai and the United Arab Emirates on international stages remains an important mission for the orchestra.
Nicolas Mann the Chief Conductor expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for providing support which allowed the orchestra to continue its international cultural events.
The Mumbai orchestra showed their complete journey to the audience which resulted in the audience giving them a standing ovation. The performance not only celebrated the legacy of Lata Mangeshkar but also showcased the growing cultural collaboration between the UAE and India. The UAE Philharmonic artists safely returned to Dubai from Mumbai after the show on the next day.
The UAE Philharmonic Orchestra, which established its base in Dubai operates as a cultural link that connects Middle Eastern regions with worldwide audiences through its musical performances. Shreya Ghoshal, who is regarded as one of India's top singers continues to attract fans across the globe with her exceptional singing abilities and deep emotional delivery.