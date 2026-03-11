GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Miracle Garden offers free entry to UAE residents

UAE residents can visit Dubai Miracle Garden for free for two weeks in March

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Dubai Miracle Garden is the world's largest natural flower garden, and has over 100 million flowers of different varieties.
Dubai: UAE residents will be able to visit Dubai Miracle Garden free of charge for a limited period this month, in an initiative aimed at offering families and visitors in the city a chance to unwind.

From March 15 to March 31, all residents can enter the garden for free by presenting a valid Emirates ID at the entrance.

The garden will be open daily from 9am to 9pm during this period.

“Visitors are invited to explore the garden’s vibrant floral displays and themed installations during the operating hours,” the popular attraction stated in the announcement.

Located in Arjan, Al Barsha South 3, Dubai Miracle Garden is one of the world’s largest natural flower gardens. It is known for its elaborate floral displays, more than 120 varieties of flowers, themed installations and larger-than-life sculptures created from millions of blooming flowers.

The garden first opened in 2013 and has since established itself as one of the region’s premier tourist attractions, consistently drawing millions of visitors each year.

The 14th season of Dubai Miracle Garden opened in September 2025, featuring more than 150 million blooming flowers spread across 72,000 square metres. The season will run until May 31, 2026.

Top attractions to see inside Dubai Miracle Garden

Some of the most popular displays to look out for this season include:

  • The floral Emirates A380

  • The Floating Lady

  • Smurfs Village

  • Heart Tunnel

  • Floral Clock

Dubai Miracle Garden

