Dubai Miracle Garden opens, to feature over 150 million flowers

The venue, which first opened in 2013, is one of the region’s premier tourist attractions

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Dubai Miracle Garden is open throughout the season from September 29 to May 31
The 14th season of Dubai Miracle Garden opened today, featuring over 150 million blooming flowers across 72,000 square meters.

Inaugurated by Sheikh Theyab Bin Tahnoon Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Chairman of Miracle Garden Group, the venue is home to multiple Guinness World Records and is the world’s largest natural flower garden.

Open throughout the season from September 29 to May 31, the garden will welcome visitors daily, showcasing more than 120 varieties of flowers, creating spectacular displays that change throughout the season.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hamdan Al Kaabi, vice chairman of Miracle Garden Group, Eng. Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, group CEO, along with the group’s senior managers and executives, and representatives from Dubai’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Sheikh Theyab emphasised that the new season reflects Dubai’s commitment to providing exceptional family entertainment experiences and demonstrates the emirate’s continued leadership in creating world-class tourism attractions.

“Dubai Miracle Garden reflects our vision of creating outstanding attractions that celebrate innovation,” he said. “Season 14 reinforces our dedication to excellence and unforgettable experiences for visitors from around the world.”

Eng. Hammadih noted that this season introduces exciting new attractions and enhanced experiences under the theme ‘Blooming Wonders, Endless Memories’, reflecting the group’s commitment to maintaining Dubai Miracle Garden’s status as a premier family destination.

Dubai Miracle Garden, which first opened in 2013, has established itself as one of the region’s premier tourist attractions, consistently drawing millions of visitors and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub for unique experiences and sustainable tourism initiatives.

