Dubai Miracle Garden opens, to feature over 150 million flowers

Open throughout the season from September 29 to May 31, the garden will welcome visitors daily, showcasing more than 120 varieties of flowers, creating spectacular displays that change throughout the season.

Dubai Miracle Garden, which first opened in 2013, has established itself as one of the region’s premier tourist attractions, consistently drawing millions of visitors and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub for unique experiences and sustainable tourism initiatives.

Zainab was born and raised in the UAE and proudly calls herself a Dubai kid. She oversees the Living in UAE section, where she writes stories that matter to people across the country, covering laws, rules, and everyday changes that impact residents, and breaking them down to make life easier for those living here. She also dabbles in other beats, diving into human interest pieces that highlight the diverse stories of people in the UAE, and occasionally writing about mental health with a focus on real voices and lived experiences.