Video: Dubai Garden Glow roars back with dinosaurs, fantasy park and dazzling new zones

Long-time Dubai resident Muhammad Hussain turned the reopening into a full family affair alongside his wife Hamna Fareed, and their trio of little explorers Alyaan, 8, Izyan, 3, and baby Layan.

“I came last season, but this year feels way more immersive,” Hamna said.

“They’ve really stepped it up. The effort shows. The dinosaurs, the fantasy areas, the fountains – there’s so much happening. Even parents are having fun,” Hamna laughed. “I’d urge others to come and enjoy.”