Video: Dubai Garden Glow roars back with dinosaurs, fantasy park and dazzling new zones

Ahead of the National Day holidays, Dubai Garden Glow roared back to life on Friday evening as crowds poured through the gates for the Season 11 grand reopening – a bigger, brighter and buzzier edition built around its new concept, “2 Experiences at 1 Destination.”
Now settled into its fresh home at Zabeel Park’s Gate 3 beside the Dubai Frame, the family favourite rolled out two headline attractions: an amped-up interactive Dinosaur Park and a dreamy Fantasy Park. For visitors, that meant twice the fun and twice the selfie fuel.
The new Dinosaur Park proved the crowd magnet. With more than 100 animatronic dinos shaking, roaring and swooshing their tails, the zone erupted with squeals as kids zigzagged between prehistoric giants.
Long-time Dubai resident Muhammad Hussain turned the reopening into a full family affair alongside his wife Hamna Fareed, and their trio of little explorers Alyaan, 8, Izyan, 3, and baby Layan.
“I came last season, but this year feels way more immersive,” Hamna said.
“They’ve really stepped it up. The effort shows. The dinosaurs, the fantasy areas, the fountains – there’s so much happening. Even parents are having fun,” Hamna laughed. “I’d urge others to come and enjoy.”
The family outing got bigger with the arrival of Hussain’s sisters, Maria and Rabia, who flew in from Saudi Arabia with a lively bunch of children Umar, Manar, Nabiha, Aboobakar and Hanzalah.
Fresh from the Dino Live show, the kids were unanimous: “We’re having so much fun.”
The dinosaur zone features five interactive areas: Dino Live, Dino Ride, Dino Cage, Dino Heritage and Dino Extinct complete with scooter rides, live shows and quick learning bites about T-Rex, Diplodocus and Spinosaurus.
Among the visitors soaking in the opening-night glow were German tourists Munadel Amuri and his wife, Kawsar, visiting with their daughters Sophia, 5, and Sima, 4.
“It’s our third trip to Dubai, but our first time at Garden Glow and we love it,” Munadel said. “The Dinosaur Park was amazing and now the Fantasy Park is wonderful too.”
It’s actually their second Dubai visit this year as the family was in the city in March for Global Village. “This is a lovely time of year to be in Dubai,” he noted.
“We’ll be here for 10 more days… we may even plan to shift here.”
A few steps away, visitors crossed from Jurassic drama into pure fantasy. Fantasy Park dazzled with glowing installations of animals, playful art and colourful structures that instantly lit up smartphones and kids’ faces.
Dubai resident Priyanka Kapoor brought her young sons, Kahaan, 3, and Kayaansh, 2, for their first ever Garden Glow experience.
“I wanted them to enjoy the magic – the animals, the lights, the colours,” she said.
“My kids love pandas, so they were thrilled. The whole vibe is awesome.”
As the gates officially reopened, glowing installations lit up the night sky, the dinosaurs roared to life, and Dubai Garden Glow proved once again why it remains one of the city’s most beloved family attractions.
Season 11 is now open and by the looks of opening night, visitors are already hooked. For more details, visit www.dubaigardenglow.com
Timings: 10 am to 9 pm
Single entry ticket at Dh70
Venue: Zabeel Park Gate 3
