Dubai Garden Glow returns with double the fun

Get access to the Dinosaur Park and Fantasy Park at this holiday destination for just Dh70
Dubai’s favourite outdoor attraction has reopened its gates at Zabeel Park, and season 11 is rewriting the rulebook on family entertainment. This year, the venue has transformed into a dual-world destination, seamlessly blending the adrenaline of the prehistoric era in Dinosaur Park with the serenity of artistic botanical design of Unique Fantasy Park.
Located at the Zabeel Gate 3 entrance, next to Dubai Frame, the season introduces a two-in-one concept that guarantees a full day of discovery with access to two parks with one ticket that costs just Dh70.
The journey begins by stepping back 230 million years. The revamped Dinosaur Park isn't just a display; it is a high-energy time capsule. Housing more than 140 animatronic dinosaurs, the park chronicles the rise and fall of Earth's most famous inhabitants, from the Triassic reptiles to the Cretaceous titans.
It is designed to be tactile and immersive. Kids aren't just watching; they are engaging. The Dino Ride offers saddle-up thrills, while the Dino Cage simulates a heart-pounding containment breach scenario. For budding palaeontologists, the Dino Extinct zone offers a chance to uncover history in the sand. Be sure to catch the Dino Live stage show, where walking dinosaurs pose for the ultimate prehistoric selfie.
Once you’ve survived the Jurassic jungle, the vibe shifts dramatically as you enter the Fantasy Park. This is where imagination takes physical form. It is a sprawling canvas where handcrafted giant sculptures meet natural floral artistry.
This year’s line-up features a unique theme park full of creativity and imagination, where visitors can marvel at the intricate designs of the Asian Thai elephant, the vivid Brazilian macaw, the imposing Siberian tiger and many more. It’s a sensory retreat where nature and creativity collide, offering a stark, beautiful contrast to the roaring dinosaurs next door.
Dubai Garden Glow is open from 10am to 9pm and tickets are available at Dubaigardenglow.com
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.