Dubai Garden Glow returns with double the fun

Dubai’s favourite outdoor attraction has reopened its gates at Zabeel Park, and season 11 is rewriting the rulebook on family entertainment. This year, the venue has transformed into a dual-world destination, seamlessly blending the adrenaline of the prehistoric era in Dinosaur Park with the serenity of artistic botanical design of Unique Fantasy Park.

Located at the Zabeel Gate 3 entrance, next to Dubai Frame, the season introduces a two-in-one concept that guarantees a full day of discovery with access to two parks with one ticket that costs just Dh70.

Walk with the giants