Dubai Garden Glow returns with 2-in-1 Dinosaur and Fantasy Park experience

Season 11 promises magical family fun with prehistoric thrills and vibrant art wonders
Dubai’s most magical attraction is back, and it’s more breathtaking than ever. Dubai Garden Glow opens its gates for Season 11 with an entirely new concept, offering '2 Experiences at 1 Destination'.
This season introduces the Interactive Dinosaur Park and the Enchanting Fantasy Park, making it a must-visit family destination at its new location in Zabeel Park Gate-3, next to Dubai Frame.
Visitors can now explore the thrilling, prehistoric world of Dinosaur Park and the vibrant, artistic universe of Fantasy Park — all in one location. The park is designed for more engagement, more amazement, and more unforgettable moments for visitors of all ages, making it the perfect family destination and the must-visit spot in Dubai this season.
Step back in time in the Dinosaur Park, an “edutainment” marvel featuring more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs. Every corner narrates the story of different eras of the prehistoric world, bringing to life the giant creatures we’ve admired in books and movies. From pre-dinosaur reptiles such as Placerias and Dimetrodon to the evolution of dinosaurs through the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, the park offers a journey from the dawn of these magnificent creatures to their extinction 66 million years ago.
The Dinosaur Park is packed with interactive zones: Dino Live lets visitors meet walking dinosaurs and enjoy a lively stage show, perfect for selfies with your favorite prehistoric creatures. Dino Ride offers children a thrilling experience riding the dinosaurs, giving a true feel of Dinosaur World.
In Dino Cage, furious dinosaurs attempt to break through their enclosures, creating a suspenseful “Dino escape.” Dino Extinct is an educational area with life-sized fossils and a fossil digging activity for kids to uncover delicate dinosaur relics. Finally, Dino Heritage showcases dinosaurs from different eras, highlighting their unique characteristics and evolutionary journey.
Season 11 of Dubai Garden Glow has crafted an unparalleled theme park experience, offering a full day of fun, learning, and wonder for the entire family. Whether you’re a family seeking adventure, a couple in search of a magical evening, or a fan of art and history, this “2-in-1” park has something for everyone.
Don’t miss the must-visit destination of the season.
Attraction: Dubai Garden Glow - Season 11
Concept: 2 Experiences at 1 Destination (Dinosaur Park & Fantasy Park)
New Location: Zabeel Park, Gate-3 (Just next to Dubai Frame)
Timing: 10 AM – 9 PM
Dubai Garden Glow Season 11 is Now Open. For ticket information, opening hours, and location details, please visit www.dubaigardenglow.com
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.