Dubai Garden Glow returns with 2-in-1 Dinosaur and Fantasy Park experience

Dubai’s most magical attraction is back, and it’s more breathtaking than ever. Dubai Garden Glow opens its gates for Season 11 with an entirely new concept, offering '2 Experiences at 1 Destination'.

This season introduces the Interactive Dinosaur Park and the Enchanting Fantasy Park, making it a must-visit family destination at its new location in Zabeel Park Gate-3, next to Dubai Frame.

Visitors can now explore the thrilling, prehistoric world of Dinosaur Park and the vibrant, artistic universe of Fantasy Park — all in one location. The park is designed for more engagement, more amazement, and more unforgettable moments for visitors of all ages, making it the perfect family destination and the must-visit spot in Dubai this season.