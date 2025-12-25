Unleash your imagination this winter at Zabeel Park's historical haven

Journey through two universes: From Dinosaur Park to the magic of Fantasy Park
Looking for the ultimate way to level up your winter holidays? Dubai’s most beloved outdoor destination is back, transforming Zabeel Park into a world where history roars and imagination glows.
Dubai’s most beloved outdoor spectacle is back and more ambitious than ever. Visitors are invited to navigate two distinct universes: the roaring, prehistoric landscapes of the Dinosaur Park and the ethereal, handcrafted beauty of the Fantasy Park.
Whether you are looking for a high-energy adventure for the kids or a serene winter stroll under the stars, this season’s spectacle at Gate-3 is a must-visit destination that perfectly captures the magic of Dubai's outdoor season.
Step back 230 million years into a world where giants rule. This isn't a static museum; it’s an interactive "edutainment" marvel featuring over 140 animatronic dinosaurs. The park meticulously chronicles the evolution of these titans, from the early Triassic reptiles like the Placerias to the mighty predators of the Cretaceous era.
Dino Live: Witness the spectacle of walking dinosaurs and catch the daily Dino Stage Show, where you can snap a selfie with your favorite prehistoric predator.
Dino Cage: Feel the adrenaline in a "containment breach" scenario as furious dinosaurs attempt to break through their enclosures.
Dino Ride: A fan favorite where children can actually saddle up and ride these ancient creatures.
Dino Extinct & Heritage: Become a paleontologist for a day in the fossil digging area and learn the fascinating history of how these creatures vanished 66 million years ago.
As the sun sets and the winter air cools, the park transforms into the Fantasy Park—a breathtaking contrast to the prehistoric world. This is a global safari of handcrafted, light-filled sculptures nestled among blooming flowergardens.
It is arguably Dubai’s most Instagrammable destination, featuring a vibrant "Global Safari" of artistic installations:
The majestic Asian Thai Elephant and the soaring American Bald Eagle.
The vivid Brazilian Macaw and the striking Siberian Tiger.
The cuddly Australian Koala and the powerful German Bear.
Every path in Fantasy Park is a discovery, blending the serenity of botanical design with the brilliance of unique, light-filled artistry.
To make the most of your visit during the best time of the year, keep these tips in mind:
Golden Hour Magic: Since the park is right next to the Dubai Frame, try to arrive around 4:30 PM. You’ll get to see the dinosaurs in daylight and watch the Fantasy Park light up as the sun sets.
Dress for the Breeze: While Dubai days are sunny, Zabeel Park can get chilly in the evening during the winter months. Bringing a light sweater for the kids is a smart move!
The "Dino-Selfie" Strategy: Head to the Dino Live stage show early to get a front-row spot for the walking dinosaur interaction—it’s the best photo op for the little ones.
Combo Savings: Remember, your Dh70 ticket covers both parks, so give yourself at least 3 hours to explore everything without rushing.
Where: Zabeel Park, Gate 3 (Near Dubai Frame)
What: Dinosaur Park & Fantasy Park (Season 11)
Time: 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM
Tickets: www.dubaigardenglow.com
