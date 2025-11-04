GOLD/FOREX
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Dubai: After announcing its closure earlier this year, Dubai Garden Glow has confirmed that it will reopen soon still within Zabeel Park but in a new location next to Dubai Frame. The park revealed the update on Instagram, saying visitors can look forward to “two unique parks in one destination” this season.

New location and attractions

Dubai Garden Glow shared that its new spot will be near Zabeel Park Gate 3, beside Dubai Frame, featuring two main attractions - Dinosaur Park and Fantasy Park.

According to the park’s website, Fantasy Park will feature “huge, whimsical, and perfectly Instagrammable structures at every turn”, while Dinosaur Park will showcase life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, offering an educational and interactive experience for visitors of all ages.

Since opening in 2015, Dubai Garden Glow has been one of the UAE’s largest glow-themed parks, featuring over 500 illuminated installations, visual art displays, and seasonal exhibits.

Opening hours and ticket details

While the official opening date has not yet been announced, the park has listed its operating hours as 10am to 9pm, Sunday to Saturday.
Ticket prices are yet to be confirmed, but one entry ticket is expected to include access to both Dinosaur Park and Fantasy Park.

Zabeel Park’s future transformation

Zabeel Park is also set for a major redevelopment in the coming years. By 2028, the area will become home to Therme Dubai, a wellness destination featuring the world’s largest indoor botanical garden. The Dh2 billion project aims to attract around 1.7 million visitors annually.

Outdoor season returns in Dubai

With cooler weather returning to the UAE, several of the country’s most popular outdoor attractions are also reopening. Visitors can now enjoy Global Village, Dubai Miracle Garden, and Dubai Safari Park, marking the start of the city’s much-anticipated winter leisure season.

