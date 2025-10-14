GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Safari park tickets, prices and packages for 2025 season

Dubai Safari Park reopens with new ticket packages, VIP tours and wildlife encounters

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Dubai: Dubai Safari Park has officially reopened for it's new season, welcoming visitors to reconnect with nature across six immersive zones. Home to more than 3,000 animals, the park offers two thrilling safari tours, 15 up-close animal encounters, and seamless access between attractions via its signature shuttle train.

This year’s theme, ‘Wild Rules’, is more than just a slogan. It’s an invitation for families, especially children, to experience nature’s ultimate classroom, learn about biodiversity, and enjoy wildlife up close.

What’s new this season

Visitors can look forward to new experiences, enhanced attractions, and flexible ticket packages designed to suit all preferences.

  • Fast-track access: Skip the queues for popular experiences like the Explorer Safari Tour.

  • Private tour packages: Enjoy a more personalised wildlife journey with a dedicated guide.

  • Educational theme – ‘Guardians of the Wild’: Engage in interactive workshops, wildlife talks, and hands-on activities focused on protecting nature.

  • Upgraded Birds Kingdom Live Presentation: The much-loved bird show returns, offering a more immersive and entertaining performance for all ages.

Dubai Safari Park Tickets and Packages

You buy tickets and packages through the official website - dubaisafari.ae 

1. Safari Park Pass

Enjoy a full day exploring Dubai Safari Park with access to all major attractions and themed zones.

Includes:

  • Full-day access to Dubai Safari Park

  • Entry to 6 zones: African Village, Asian Village, Explorer Village, Arabian Desert, Kids Farm, and Al Wadi

  • Unlimited rides on the 15-minute Arabian Desert Safari Tour

  • Entry to three live animal presentations (as per schedule)

  • Access to animal feeding sessions and wildlife talks

  • Young Explorer Workshops for children

  • Complimentary parking

Ticket Price: Dh50

2. Safari Bundle

Upgrade your visit with the Explorer Safari Tour — one of Dubai Safari Park’s top attractions.

Includes:

  • All-day park access

  • Entry to all 6 themed zones

  • Unlimited shuttle train rides around the park

  • One-time access to the 35-minute Explorer Safari Tour (limited seats available)

  • Unlimited rides on the Arabian Desert Safari Tour

  • Three live animal presentations
    Access to animal feeding sessions and wildlife talks

  • Young Explorer Workshops

  • Complimentary parking

Online Price Only: Dh117

Exclusive Dubai Safari Park Packages

For those seeking something extraordinary, the park also offers exclusive experiences designed for families, groups, and wildlife enthusiasts.

Behind the Scenes

Take a 90-minute private guided tour for an insider’s look at Dubai Safari Park’s hidden corners and conservation efforts.

Includes:

  • All-day park access

  • 90-minute private guided transported tour (5 behind-the-scenes experiences)

  • Entry to all 6 zones

  • Unlimited shuttle train access

  • 15-minute Arabian Desert Safari

  • Reserved seating for 3 live animal presentations

  • Access to Wildlife Talks and Young Explorers Workshops

  • Complimentary parking

Important:

  • Booking required at least 3 days before visit

  • Maximum: 10 guests

  • Price: Dh1,450

King of Safari – Ultimate VIP Experience

Enjoy a luxurious 4-hour private guided safari tour for up to 10 guests, complete with fast-track entry and exclusive animal feedings.

Includes:

  • Private guided transported tour (4 hours)

  • Fast-track access to the Explorer Safari Tour

  • Entry to all 6 themed zones

  • Unlimited shuttle train rides and Arabian Desert Safari

  • Reserved seating for 3 live shows

  • Access to 3 feeding experiences — giraffes, birds, and goats

  • Wildlife Talks and Young Explorer Workshops

  • VIP parking

Important:

  • Booking required 3 days prior
    Maximum: 10 guests

  • Price: Dh2,500

Dine in the Wild – Breakfast with Giraffes or Lions

A unique breakfast experience surrounded by wildlife — perfect for couples, families, or small groups.

Includes:

  • 2-hour breakfast with giraffes or lions (up to 6 guests)

  • All-day park access

  • Entry to all 6 themed zones

  • Arabian Desert Safari

  • Reserved seating for live presentations

  • Access to wildlife talks and workshops

  • Unlimited shuttle train access

  • Complimentary parking

Important:

  • Booking required 3 days prior

  • Maximum: 6 guests

  • Price: Dh2,150

Jungle Capture – For Photography Enthusiasts

Perfect for wildlife photographers, this exclusive 3-hour guided tour lets you capture animals up close in natural settings.

Includes:

  • 3-hour guided photography tour (up to 3 guests)

  • Full-day park access

  • Entry to 6 themed zones

  • Unlimited shuttle train rides and Arabian Desert Safari

  • Reserved seating for 3 live shows

  • Wildlife talks, encounters, and feeding experiences

  • Complimentary parking

Important:

  • Booking required 3 days in advance

  • Maximum: 3 guests

  • Price: Dh1, 275

