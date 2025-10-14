Dubai Safari Park reopens with new ticket packages, VIP tours and wildlife encounters
Dubai: Dubai Safari Park has officially reopened for it's new season, welcoming visitors to reconnect with nature across six immersive zones. Home to more than 3,000 animals, the park offers two thrilling safari tours, 15 up-close animal encounters, and seamless access between attractions via its signature shuttle train.
This year’s theme, ‘Wild Rules’, is more than just a slogan. It’s an invitation for families, especially children, to experience nature’s ultimate classroom, learn about biodiversity, and enjoy wildlife up close.
What’s new this season
Visitors can look forward to new experiences, enhanced attractions, and flexible ticket packages designed to suit all preferences.
Fast-track access: Skip the queues for popular experiences like the Explorer Safari Tour.
Private tour packages: Enjoy a more personalised wildlife journey with a dedicated guide.
Educational theme – ‘Guardians of the Wild’: Engage in interactive workshops, wildlife talks, and hands-on activities focused on protecting nature.
Upgraded Birds Kingdom Live Presentation: The much-loved bird show returns, offering a more immersive and entertaining performance for all ages.
Dubai Safari Park Tickets and Packages
You buy tickets and packages through the official website - dubaisafari.ae
1. Safari Park Pass
Enjoy a full day exploring Dubai Safari Park with access to all major attractions and themed zones.
Includes:
Full-day access to Dubai Safari Park
Entry to 6 zones: African Village, Asian Village, Explorer Village, Arabian Desert, Kids Farm, and Al Wadi
Unlimited rides on the 15-minute Arabian Desert Safari Tour
Entry to three live animal presentations (as per schedule)
Access to animal feeding sessions and wildlife talks
Young Explorer Workshops for children
Complimentary parking
Ticket Price: Dh50
2. Safari Bundle
Upgrade your visit with the Explorer Safari Tour — one of Dubai Safari Park’s top attractions.
Includes:
All-day park access
Entry to all 6 themed zones
Unlimited shuttle train rides around the park
One-time access to the 35-minute Explorer Safari Tour (limited seats available)
Unlimited rides on the Arabian Desert Safari Tour
Three live animal presentations
Access to animal feeding sessions and wildlife talks
Young Explorer Workshops
Complimentary parking
Online Price Only: Dh117
Exclusive Dubai Safari Park Packages
For those seeking something extraordinary, the park also offers exclusive experiences designed for families, groups, and wildlife enthusiasts.
Behind the Scenes
Take a 90-minute private guided tour for an insider’s look at Dubai Safari Park’s hidden corners and conservation efforts.
Includes:
All-day park access
90-minute private guided transported tour (5 behind-the-scenes experiences)
Entry to all 6 zones
Unlimited shuttle train access
15-minute Arabian Desert Safari
Reserved seating for 3 live animal presentations
Access to Wildlife Talks and Young Explorers Workshops
Complimentary parking
Important:
Booking required at least 3 days before visit
Maximum: 10 guests
Price: Dh1,450
King of Safari – Ultimate VIP Experience
Enjoy a luxurious 4-hour private guided safari tour for up to 10 guests, complete with fast-track entry and exclusive animal feedings.
Includes:
Private guided transported tour (4 hours)
Fast-track access to the Explorer Safari Tour
Entry to all 6 themed zones
Unlimited shuttle train rides and Arabian Desert Safari
Reserved seating for 3 live shows
Access to 3 feeding experiences — giraffes, birds, and goats
Wildlife Talks and Young Explorer Workshops
VIP parking
Important:
Booking required 3 days prior
Maximum: 10 guests
Price: Dh2,500
Dine in the Wild – Breakfast with Giraffes or Lions
A unique breakfast experience surrounded by wildlife — perfect for couples, families, or small groups.
Includes:
2-hour breakfast with giraffes or lions (up to 6 guests)
All-day park access
Entry to all 6 themed zones
Arabian Desert Safari
Reserved seating for live presentations
Access to wildlife talks and workshops
Unlimited shuttle train access
Complimentary parking
Important:
Booking required 3 days prior
Maximum: 6 guests
Price: Dh2,150
Jungle Capture – For Photography Enthusiasts
Perfect for wildlife photographers, this exclusive 3-hour guided tour lets you capture animals up close in natural settings.
Includes:
3-hour guided photography tour (up to 3 guests)
Full-day park access
Entry to 6 themed zones
Unlimited shuttle train rides and Arabian Desert Safari
Reserved seating for 3 live shows
Wildlife talks, encounters, and feeding experiences
Complimentary parking
Important:
Booking required 3 days in advance
Maximum: 3 guests
Price: Dh1, 275
