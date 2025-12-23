Dubai Safari Park debuts its first Festive Village — here’s what to expect

From Santa meet-and-greets to family shows, here’s what to expect this festive season
Dubai: If you're looking for something special to do with the family this festive season, Dubai Safari Park has just made a brilliant announcement. For the first time ever, the park is launching a Festive Village, transforming its Al Wadi area into a proper winter wonderland from 21st December 2025 through to 11th January 2026.
This isn't your typical Christmas market. The Festive Village has been thoughtfully designed to bring together holiday cheer with the park's commitment to animal welfare and conservation education. It's entertainment with heart, set against the backdrop of nature and wildlife.
The village is packed with activities that'll keep the little ones entertained for hours. There's gingerbread and festive cookie making, face painting with Christmas designs, magic shows, and storytelling sessions. Roaming entertainers will wander through the village, keeping the atmosphere lively and magical throughout the day.
A dedicated stage will host Christmas carol performances and family shows, with special entertainment lined up for weekends and peak days. Whether you pop by on a quiet Tuesday or a bustling Saturday, there's always something happening to keep everyone in the festive spirit.
From December 21st to 25th, the big man in red will be making special appearances alongside his elves. It's the perfect opportunity for meet-and-greets and those all-important Christmas photos that will end up on your fridge for years to come.
No winter market would be complete without delicious food, and the Festive Village delivers. A dedicated food and beverage zone serves up all your seasonal favourites like hot chocolate topped with marshmallows (you can even toast your own), burgers, churros, and plenty of festive finger foods to keep everyone satisfied whilst you explore.
The Festive Village is open daily from 3 PM to 10 PM, which is perfect timing for enjoying the cooler evening weather. The best part is that access is included with your regular Dubai Safari Park entry ticket, so you're getting loads of extra value. If you just fancy the evening atmosphere, you can grab a Festive Village-only ticket for after 6 PM for just Dh25.
The festive spirit extends beyond the village itself, with decorations adorning the park entrance, ticketing area, and main building lobby from the moment you arrive.
You can book your tickets online now or simply purchase them at the park's ticketing area when you get there.
What makes Dubai Safari Park's Festive Village special is the unique combination of traditional Christmas festivities set within a natural, wildlife-rich environment. It's a refreshing alternative to the typical indoor mall celebrations, offering families a chance to celebrate the season whilst surrounded by the great outdoors.
Whether you're after festive entertainment, tasty seasonal treats, or simply a lovely day out with the family, the Festive Village has everything you need for a proper Christmas celebration in Dubai style. It's running right through the holiday period and into the new year, so you've got plenty of time to experience the magic.
