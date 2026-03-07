Dubai’s ‘Most Noble Number’ charity auction kicks off, DD 999 plate sells for Dh5.1 million

Record bids at Dubai's charity auction for unique vehicle plates
Dubai: The “Most Noble Number” charity auction for distinctive vehicle plate and mobile numbers began today at the Armani Hotel Dubai in the Burj Khalifa, bringing together philanthropists and donors eager to support a humanitarian campaign aimed at saving millions of children from hunger.
The auction, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with Emirates Auction, is held in support of the “Edge of Life” campaign, which seeks to help save five million children worldwide from dying of hunger.
The campaign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts led by the foundation.
As bidding began, several premium numbers attracted intense competition among participants.
The distinctive Dubai vehicle plate number DD 999 was sold for Dh5.1 million, making it one of the highest-value items recorded during the opening rounds of the auction.
A series of premium mobile numbers also drew strong interest from bidders. The mobile number 058 0000001 was sold for Dh550,000, while 058 0000007 fetched Dh350,000. Another mobile number, 050 0000063, was sold for Dh150,000, and 058 0000008 reached Dh700,000.
Other distinctive vehicle plates were also sold during the early stages of the event. The plate DD 22222 was auctioned for Dh1.9 million, while the plate DD 16 reached Dh9 million, attracting particularly competitive bidding in the hall.
The charity auction continues, with additional premium vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers still expected to be offered as donors gather to contribute to the humanitarian campaign.