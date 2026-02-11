Neymar sends special gift to Messi and his sons as their friendship shows what makes football special

Santos captured the emotion perfectly in their message: "From the prince to the genius"
Messi and Neymar friendship is a thing of beauty. Santos FC and Neymar have sent a special gift to Lionel Messi and his sons signed number 10 Santos jerseys bearing Neymar’s name. It is a gesture that speaks volumes about a friendship that has lasted more than a decade. Messi did not waste any time. As soon as he received the gift, he posed with his sons Thiago and Mateo, holding the signed shirts that carried a personalised message from their family friend Neymar Jr.
Their bond began in 2013 when Neymar joined Barcelona and formed the iconic MSN trio with Messi and Luis Suarez. Together they dazzled the world, winning major trophies including the Champions League and producing moments that remain etched in football history. Their understanding on the pitch was effortless and their connection off it just as strong. The flair, finesse and the emotions they brought together is inexplicable.
They reunited at Paris Saint Germain between 2021 and 2023, once again showing that their chemistry was built on more than tactics. Even now, with Messi leading Inter Miami and Neymar back at his boyhood club Santos, the friendship remains intact.
Santos captured the emotion perfectly in their message: "From the Prince to the Genius. The sacred jersey of immeasurable value with the number immortalised by the King. 10 for Neymar. 10 for Messi. 10 for Pele"
The tribute links three eras of greatness through one iconic number. It also reminds us what football does at its best. It crosses borders, softens rivalries and builds genuine human connections. A Brazilian and an Argentine, from two of the fiercest footballing nations, united by respect and friendship. Football is truly beautiful. Any sport, for that matter, can break down borders and bring people together regardless of caste, colour, creed or any other differences.
In the end, the number 10 is more than a shirt. It is a symbol of artistry, legacy and the beautiful relationships the game creates. They are forever brothers in life.