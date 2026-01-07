Messi reveals the most famous person in his contacts, what he secretly watches with Antonela, his social media fears and more

In a refreshingly candid interview with Nico Occhiato, Lionel Messi pulled back the curtain on life beyond the stadium. The Argentine legend shared why he avoids giving advice (before giving brilliant advice anyway), revealed his anxiety about unfollowing people on social media, explained how he deals with constant fake news and fabricated quotes, dropped the name of his most famous phone contact, and confessed what TV series he's been binging with wife Antonela. Spoiler: even the GOAT just wants to watch telenovelas in peace.