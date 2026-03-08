GOLD/FOREX
Lionel Messi's support for Team India ahead of T20 World Cup final

Argentine star had earlier visited India during his widely celebrated 2025 tou

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Jay Shah gifts T20 World Cup tickets, a signed jersey, and a bat to Lionel Messi during the GOAT India Tour event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.
IANS

Dubai: Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has gone viral after wearing a Team India jersey in a show of support for the Men in Blue ahead of the T20 World Cup final. India are set to face New Zealand in the title match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The image, posted by Adidas India on social media, quickly gained attention, with Messi donning the Indian cricket team’s jersey. Fans praised the unexpected crossover between one of football’s greatest icons and India’s cricketing powerhouse.

The moment also reminded fans of Messi’s iconic 2025 India tour, when the Argentine star visited multiple cities as part of the “GOAT India Tour.” During this trip, Messi engaged in promotional activities, met fans, and participated in special sporting events across the nation.

In the final leg of his tour in New Delhi, Messi was gifted a Team India cricket jersey and a cricket bat by the International Cricket Council president, Jay Shah. The event was also a chance for him to meet Indian athletes, including cricketers and several Olympic and Paralympic champions.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting.
Related Topics:
cricketfootballLionel MessiICC T20 WORLD CUP

