GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 15°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

How much did Lionel Messi earn from India tour? Organiser shares details

High-priced ticket holders furious as football star surrounded and leaves early.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Lionel Messi at Vantara. Tour organiser reveals Messi’s ₹890 million payment amid Kolkata chaos
Lionel Messi at Vantara. Tour organiser reveals Messi’s ₹890 million payment amid Kolkata chaos
ANI

Lionel Messi’s tour organiser has revealed the payment the Argentine football star received for his three-day visit to India, which began with a chaotic reception in Kolkata.

Messi visited Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, accompanied by teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, participating in fan events. He also visited Gujarat’s Jamnagar before concluding the tour.

Payment and expenditure

Tour organiser Satadru Dutta told investigators that Messi was paid ₹890 million, while the Indian government received ₹110 million in taxes, according to PTI sources. This placed the total expenditure for the tour at ₹1,000 million, with 30% funded by sponsors and another 30% from ticket sales.

Chaos at Kolkata event

Thousands of spectators had purchased high-priced tickets for the Salt Lake Stadium event. However, Messi was surrounded by a crowd on the field, making him barely visible from the galleries. Fans later vandalised parts of the stadium in anger.

Investigations underway

The West Bengal government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising senior IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar, to investigate vandalism, security lapses, and access violations during the event.

Influence of a powerful individual

Dutta claimed only 150 ground passes were initially issued, but the number tripled after a "very influential person" reached the stadium, disrupting crowd control. SIT officials are probing whether this contributed to the chaos.

Messi’s discomfort

The organiser also told investigators that Messi did not like being touched or hugged, a concern conveyed in advance by his foreign security team. Despite repeated announcements to restrain the crowd, the footballer was surrounded and embraced, prompting him to leave early.

West Bengal sports minister under scrutiny

Visuals showed Sports Minister Aroop Biswas in close proximity to Messi, even holding him around the waist for photographs. Biswas is accused of allowing relatives and acquaintances access to the footballer. Amid criticism, he resigned pending the investigation.

Financial details revealed

Dutta disclosed that over ₹200 million was found in his frozen bank accounts, reportedly from ticket sales and sponsorships. Authorities are verifying his claims.

Related Topics:
footballindiaLionel MessiFIFA

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi plays football with children during his GOAT Tour at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on December 15, 2025.

How much did Messi’s trip cost India. Was it worth it?

3m read
Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi (C) arrives to attend an event during his GOAT Tour at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on December 15, 2025.

Watch: Messi mania grips New Delhi

2m read
Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi (R) interacts with a young fan during his GOAT Tour at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 14, 2025.

Messi lands in Delhi after a delay due to bad weather

1m read
Lionel Messi' 'GOAT India Tour' kicks off in Kolkata amid huge fan turnout.

Messi lands in Kolkata, triggers massive fan frenzy

1m read