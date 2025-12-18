'There's no willingness to invest in football in India'

Indian football faces uncertainty as Messi’s India tour sees a lavish splurge of money
Dubai: The Lionel Messi India tour was widely hailed as a success, but it also raised uncomfortable questions about its cost. Millions were spent on the four-day visit, during which the Argentine great travelled to five Indian cities.
Indian men’s team captain Sandesh Jhingan publicly questioned the rationale behind such heavy spending on Messi’s high-profile “GOAT Tour,” suggesting it exposed a lack of genuine investment in Indian football itself.
“It feels as though we are close to shutting everything down because there is no willingness to invest in football within India, yet crores were spent on this tour,” Jhingan wrote on social media.
He expressed deep concern over the timing of the extravagance, noting that Indian football is currently facing one of its most challenging periods, with the possibility of having no active domestic competition.
“What troubles me, and leaves me deeply reflective, is that at a time when our own football ecosystem is in jeopardy, we find ourselves in this situation,” he said.
The 30-year-old defender added that the contrast highlighted a harsh reality for players at home. “What this tells me is that we do love the sport, but perhaps not enough to support our own players,” Jhingan wrote.
Messi’s tour attracted packed stadiums and premium-ticket crowds in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. However, for many, it amounted to little more than a glamorous, selfie-driven exhibition catering to the wealthy and influential.
“Now that the euphoria of the past few days, where the entire country seemed to embrace football, has settled, I felt compelled to share my thoughts,” Jhingan wrote. He admitted he was encouraged to see stadiums filled and fans willing to spend heavily to watch the sport.
Yet the contrast with the state of Indian football left him unsettled. Domestic football has effectively stalled, with no broadcast partner secured and both the Indian Super League and I-League yet to begin.
While acknowledging criticism of the national team’s performances, Jhingan said results cannot be separated from the system behind them. “I accept responsibility for performances,” he wrote, “but football does not exist in isolation. Structure, stability and belief have a profound impact on what happens on the pitch.”
Despite his frustration, Jhingan remained hopeful. “We have had good days before, and we can have them again,” he wrote, before adding, “Honestly, I find myself questioning many things now.”
