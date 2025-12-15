Watch: Messi mania grips New Delhi

Argentine superstar wraps his whirlwind tour of India thrilling thousands of fans
Dubai: Lionel Messi concluded his whirlwind India tour on Monday with a lap of honour in New Delhi, delighting thousands of fans as he thanked them for their “love and support.”
The Argentine icon is visiting India as part of his GOAT Tour, accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul. Although the footballers were scheduled to depart Mumbai at 9.15am, adverse weather caused delays, and they arrived in the capital only around 2.15pm. The delay did little to dampen spirits among the 22,000-strong crowd, many of whom had been waiting since 9am, dressed in jerseys from Messi’s time at FC Barcelona and Inter Miami, chanting his name throughout.
The 38-year-old was greeted by a near-capacity Arun Jaitley Stadium as fans in Argentina colours waved flags and roared their approval. Messi briefly conducted training clinics with two groups of 15 children on either side of the field before presenting the trophy to the winners of an exhibition match.
“It was beautiful to receive all the love and support. I knew it was there, but to experience it first-hand was amazing,” Messi told the crowd in Spanish, adding that he would “definitely be back.”
Dressed in a pink jersey and black trousers, Messi captivated the audience as he kicked footballs into the stands and posed for selfies with star-struck fans and dignitaries. He and his teammates later played with children before being presented with a T20 World Cup ticket and an Indian jersey by ICC chairman Jay Shah.
Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia also joined Messi on stage, where the Argentine legend signed national team jerseys for Bhutia and his family.
Messi’s final stop in India contrasted sharply with a chaotic opening day in Kolkata on Saturday, where his brief appearance left fans frustrated. Heavy security measures limited visibility, and after many ticket-holders — some paying over $100 — were unable to see him properly, barricades were broken and the pitch was stormed following his sudden departure.
“It was a dream come true to see him in flesh and blood,” said Kaustav Ghosh, an Argentina supporter who attended the event with his wife and two sons. “We travelled to Russia for the 2018 World Cup but couldn’t get tickets to Argentina’s matches. At least we saw Messi here.”
In New Delhi, thousands of fans ignored hazardous air pollution levels to catch a glimpse of their hero. “I’m very excited to see Messi — I’ve been watching him since my childhood,” said 29-year-old Sumesh Raina.
Messi appeared in high spirits throughout his 35-minute stay at the stadium. During the tour, he also visited Hyderabad and Mumbai, where he met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Indian football star Sunil Chhetri.
With inputs from agencies
