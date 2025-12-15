Watch: Messi mania grips New Delhi

The Argentine icon is visiting India as part of his GOAT Tour, accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul. Although the footballers were scheduled to depart Mumbai at 9.15am, adverse weather caused delays, and they arrived in the capital only around 2.15pm. The delay did little to dampen spirits among the 22,000-strong crowd, many of whom had been waiting since 9am, dressed in jerseys from Messi’s time at FC Barcelona and Inter Miami, chanting his name throughout.