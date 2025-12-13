Messi last visited Kolkata in 2011, when he played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium. Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0 in that game, an event still remembered fondly by local football supporters.

The visit marks Messi’s first trip to India since 2011, ending a long wait for Indian fans who have followed his career closely over the years.

Lionel Messi landed in Kolkata on Friday, triggering scenes of celebration as thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the global football icon. The crowd turnout was so large that security teams had to escort Messi through an alternate route to ensure his safe passage.

After Hyderabad, Messi will head to Mumbai, followed by the final stop in Delhi. The tour is designed as a pan-India celebration, moving from east to south on December 13, west on December 14, and concluding in the north on December 15.

Messi’s visit is part of the much-anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025, which officially kicks off in Kolkata. The Argentine star is scheduled for several engagements in the city before flying to Hyderabad later in the day.

