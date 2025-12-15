Lionel Messi lands in Delhi after a delay due to bad weather

Organisers informed spectators at Arun Jaitley Stadium the event would begin 40 minutes
Dubai: Lionel Messi landed in New Delhi on Monday for the concluding leg of his GOAT India Tour, following a delay to his flight from Mumbai due to adverse weather conditions.
Messi was originally scheduled to arrive in Delhi at around 10:45am. However, dense fog in the capital led to the postponement of his flight.
Earlier, organisers had informed spectators at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi that the event would begin 40 minutes later than planned.
The Argentine superstar, on a three-day visit to India, spent the second day of his whirlwind tour in Mumbai and was scheduled to land in Delhi earlier in the morning. However, inclement weather forced a delay, leaving the World Cup winner stranded at the Mumbai airport for several hours.
Messi is now expected to depart shortly for Delhi to wrap up his final engagements, which include a ticketed appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
On Sunday evening, Messi delighted fans in Mumbai, where he posed for photographs with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, along with several Bollywood celebrities and political figures. Prior to Mumbai, he made similar appearances in Hyderabad and Kolkata.
The Kolkata leg of the tour, however, witnessed chaotic scenes as disappointed fans damaged seats and rushed onto the Salt Lake Stadium pitch after failing to catch a glimpse of the football legend, who was closely surrounded by politicians and officials.
