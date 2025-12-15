GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football
UPDATE

Lionel Messi lands in Delhi after a delay due to bad weather

Organisers informed spectators at Arun Jaitley Stadium the event would begin 40 minutes

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi (R) interacts with a young fan during his GOAT Tour at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 14, 2025.
Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi (R) interacts with a young fan during his GOAT Tour at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 14, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Lionel Messi landed in New Delhi on Monday for the concluding leg of his GOAT India Tour, following a delay to his flight from Mumbai due to adverse weather conditions.

Messi was originally scheduled to arrive in Delhi at around 10:45am. However, dense fog in the capital led to the postponement of his flight.

Earlier, organisers had informed spectators at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi that the event would begin 40 minutes later than planned.

The Argentine superstar, on a three-day visit to India, spent the second day of his whirlwind tour in Mumbai and was scheduled to land in Delhi earlier in the morning. However, inclement weather forced a delay, leaving the World Cup winner stranded at the Mumbai airport for several hours.

Chaotic scenes

Messi is now expected to depart shortly for Delhi to wrap up his final engagements, which include a ticketed appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

On Sunday evening, Messi delighted fans in Mumbai, where he posed for photographs with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, along with several Bollywood celebrities and political figures. Prior to Mumbai, he made similar appearances in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The Kolkata leg of the tour, however, witnessed chaotic scenes as disappointed fans damaged seats and rushed onto the Salt Lake Stadium pitch after failing to catch a glimpse of the football legend, who was closely surrounded by politicians and officials.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi greets fans during his GOAT Tour at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 14, 2025.

Lionel Messi’s magical moments in Mumbai

2m read
Will Virat Kohli meet Lionel Messi in New Delhi?

Will Virat Kohli meet Lionel Messi in New Delhi?

1m read
Telangana CM thanks Messi for enthralling fans in Hyderabad.

Messi arrives in Mumbai: Over 2,000 cops deployed

2m read
Lionel Messi' 'GOAT India Tour' kicks off in Kolkata amid huge fan turnout.

Messi lands in Kolkata, triggers massive fan frenzy

1m read