Lionel Messi’s magical moments in Mumbai

The Mumbai leg stood in sharp contrast to his Kolkata visit
Dubai: During the hour he spent at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, Argentine football icon Lionel Messi mesmerised a packed house, won hearts, and met an array of sporting greats, film stars, former and current footballers, celebrities, and politicians.
The Mumbai leg stood in sharp contrast to his Kolkata visit, which began on a positive note but ended acrimoniously. Angry fans, upset by the events there, created chaotic scenes that included incidents of rioting, prompting the West Bengal government to order a judicial inquiry.
Mumbai was the third stop of Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025. The World Cup-winning captain spent significantly more time with fans here after a brief appearance at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium and a slightly longer stay at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.
One of the highlights was Messi’s interaction with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar presented Messi with his signed India No 10 jersey from the 2011 World Cup and Messi returned the gesture with a jersey from the 2022 World Cup. Tenculkar later told the gathering that meeting Messi would rank among the most memorable moments at the Wankhede for him.
Chants of Messi’s name echoed alongside those of Tendulkar and Luis Suarez, who, along with Rodrigo, is accompanying Messi on the tour.
On the occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially launched Project Maha-deva, a grassroots football initiative mentored and fronted by Bollywood star Tiger Shroff. The project aims to provide transformative support to school-going boys and girls across the state to help them pursue their football dreams. Sixteen players have been selected in the project’s initial intake.
Messi arrived at the Wankhede around 5.30pm, about half an hour behind schedule, but appeared relaxed and eager to engage. At times, he even guided security personnel and officials toward areas of the ground he wished to visit. Prior to arriving at the stadium, Messi had attended an event at the nearby Cricket Club of India (CCI) promoting padel and reportedly played briefly with JSW Sports businessman Parth Jindal.
He entered the Wankhede midway through the Celebrity Football Match between India XI and Mitra XI, which featured Bengaluru FC players Sunil Chhetri, Rahul Bheke, Jayesh Rane, and Ashutosh Mehta, along with Indian women’s team star Bala Devi.
Messi greeted both teams, posed for photographs, and then took a lap of the stadium, kicking footballs into the stands as souvenirs for fans. Suárez and Rodrigo joined him for the lap. Messi also shared a few kicks and interacted warmly with schoolchildren from the Maha-deva project.
At the makeshift stage, Messi was welcomed by Chief Minister Fadnavis and his wife, and he presented the CM with a GOAT Tour jersey. He also posed for photographs with Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, and Dino Morea.
After an extended interaction with Tendulkar, Messi departed the stadium to attend further engagements as part of his whirlwind Mumbai schedule. He is expected to appear at a celebrity fashion show later, where he may auction signed jerseys and memorabilia.
The Argentine captain is scheduled to depart for Delhi on Monday morning.
With inputs from IANS
