The Argentine football great is in the city as part of his GOAT Tour 2025
Dubai: India’s legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar presented Lionel Messi with his iconic No 10 ODI jersey at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The Argentine football great is in the city as part of his GOAT Tour 2025.
The exchange sparked loud cheers from the crowd, with the presenter highlighting the special ‘No 10 connection shared by the two sporting icons. Both legends, dominant in their respective sports, are synonymous with the same jersey number. Tendulkar gifted Messi his India jersey from the historic 2011 World Cup triumph, while Messi returned the gesture by presenting the Fifa World Cup ball he won with Argentina.
Tendulkar thanked the Mumbai crowd for their overwhelming support, calling the moment a dream come true for the city of dreams. He also acknowledged Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul for gracing the Wankhede Stadium and expressed hope for the future growth of football in India.
The evening also featured a special interaction between Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri and Messi. While the crowd passionately chanted for the Argentine superstar throughout the event, their reaction turned hostile when Bollywood celebrities were invited onto the pitch. Actors Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff were loudly booed, as was Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the felicitation ceremony, with chants of “Messi, Messi” drowning out proceedings.
Adding to the occasion, Messi launched Project Mahadeva, an initiative aimed at nurturing India’s future football stars. As part of the project, 60 children have been selected to receive world-class training and coaching in Maharashtra.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox