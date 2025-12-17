Why Kareena Kapoor is over the moon after Messi’s social media video

Argentine superstar pens heartfelt note on his India visit
Dubai: It began in chaos but ended with memories of a lifetime for Argentine football genius Lionel Messi. Following the completion of his GOAT India tour that spanned four cities and produced several moments to cherish – and some to forget – the Inter Miami star decided to post a special montage video on social media, incorporating memories from his visit to the country.
Amidst several moments that apparently stood out for Messi was his meeting with Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor and her two boys, Taimur and Jeh, during his Mumbai leg of the tour.
Elated about being featured in Messi’s farewell video, Bebo gave a shout-out to her elder son Taimur.
Kareena re-posted Messi’s video on the Stories section of her Instagram and wrote, "Ok Tim then this happened (heart emoji) for you (heart emoji) (sic)."
During his visit to India, Messi met many bigwigs from B-town such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, and Geeta Basra, to name just a few. However, picking from all his Bollywood interactions, Messi chose to include only Kareena and her sons in the montage. Messi’s Instagram video clip also had glimpses of the Argentine superstar meeting children, as well as his meeting with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.
Messi said in the video: “First of all, I’d like to thank India for all the love they have shown over the last few days. It was a great experience for us. It was intense and short, but it was beautiful to receive all the love.
“I already knew it was coming, but to receive it in the first place was amazing. It’s crazy what they’ve done for us over the last few days. We will take all the love, and we will be back.
“Hopefully, one day, we will be able to play a game, but we will be back to visit India. Thank you very much.”
The footballer captioned his post, "Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality, and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India (sic)."
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox