Watch: Kareena Kapoor meets Lionel Messi with sons in Mumbai

Argentine star is in Mumbai as part of his India tour
Dubai: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, met football legend Lionel Messi during his visit to Mumbai on Sunday.
The Argentine icon is on the second day of his G.O.A.T. Tour, drawing massive crowds of fans outside Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, all eager to catch a glimpse of the superstar.
Messi is scheduled to participate in the Padel GOAT Cup at the prestigious Cricket Club of India, followed by a grand appearance at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of these high-profile events, Kareena and her sons had the opportunity to meet him, making the moment particularly special for the actor and her football-loving children.
Messi’s Mumbai stop comes after a mixed experience elsewhere in India. While his Kolkata visit reportedly encountered a few challenges, his reception in Hyderabad was overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Now in Mumbai, the football great has checked into the Taj Mahal Hotel, where fans have gathered in large numbers hoping to see the global sports icon.
Beyond celebrity appearances and star-studded events, Messi’s India tour also highlights his commitment to grassroots football. During his stay, under-14 footballers selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department will get a rare chance to train and interact with the legend — an experience that could be life-changing for young talents.
Delhi will be the final destination of Messi’s G.O.A.T. Tour 2025, bringing his much-anticipated India visit to a close.
