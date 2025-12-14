GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Kareena Kapoor meets Lionel Messi with sons in Mumbai

Argentine star is in Mumbai as part of his India tour

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, met football legend Lionel Messi during his visit to Mumbai on Sunday.

The Argentine icon is on the second day of his G.O.A.T. Tour, drawing massive crowds of fans outside Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, all eager to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Messi is scheduled to participate in the Padel GOAT Cup at the prestigious Cricket Club of India, followed by a grand appearance at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of these high-profile events, Kareena and her sons had the opportunity to meet him, making the moment particularly special for the actor and her football-loving children.

Messi’s Mumbai stop comes after a mixed experience elsewhere in India. While his Kolkata visit reportedly encountered a few challenges, his reception in Hyderabad was overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Now in Mumbai, the football great has checked into the Taj Mahal Hotel, where fans have gathered in large numbers hoping to see the global sports icon.

Beyond celebrity appearances and star-studded events, Messi’s India tour also highlights his commitment to grassroots football. During his stay, under-14 footballers selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department will get a rare chance to train and interact with the legend — an experience that could be life-changing for young talents.

Delhi will be the final destination of Messi’s G.O.A.T. Tour 2025, bringing his much-anticipated India visit to a close.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
